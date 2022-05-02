Dodgers Week 4: Starting pitching props up the offense

It was an underwhelming week for the Dodgers, who managed to split six games against a pair of last-place teams. Los Angeles lost a series against the Diamondbacks on the road, then won a series at home against the Tigers. Arizona and Detroit have combined for a 14-24 record (.368) in games this season not against the Dodgers.

Inconsistent offense defined the week, with LA scoring just five total runs in the three losses, and averaged barely over three runs per game during the week. The Dodgers seemed to concentrate most of their scoring early in games, scoring nine of their 20 runs in the first inning, and only six runs after the third inning all week.

Starting pitching carried the team, propping up an anemic offense, including Walker Buehler not allowing a run in either of his starts, and both Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urías allowing just one run in six innings, the former setting a franchise record along the way.

The Dodgers ended the week in a virtual tie for first place with the Padres. The Giants are looming just a half-game back, with two games coming this week between the two rivals.

Batter of the week

Will Smith stood out with a home run on Monday and a three-run double in Tuesday in Arizona. Honorable mention goes to Mookie Betts, who had a .400 on-base percentage and led the team with seven runs scored and seven hits last week.

On the other end of the spectrum, Cody Bellinger followed up his literal player of the week award by going hitless until an RBI double on Sunday.

Pitcher of the week

It was a tale of two starts for Walker Buehler in terms of length, and how much he labored. But both games saw Buehler allow no runs, totaling 14 innings and 15 strikeouts for the week.

Monday in Arizona was the first career shutout for Buehler, and to date the only complete game pitched in the majors this season. It was the first shutout by a Dodgers pitcher since Hyun-jin Ryu on May 7, 2019. Buehler had just the 26th shutout in Dodgers history with at least 10 strikeouts and no walks.

Buehler needed only 108 pitches to complete his shutout, but on Sunday was taxed to the tune of 92 pitches in five innings. But no runs allowed is welcome at any length, with Buehler lowering his ERA to 2.12.

Week 4 results

3-3 record

20 runs scored (3.33 per game)

17 runs allowed (2.83 per game)

.574 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

14-7 record

102 runs scored (4.86 per game)

55 runs allowed (2.62 per game)

.756 pythagorean win percentage (16-5)

Miscellany

Don we now, our K apparel: Clayton Kershaw made more history on Saturday night against Detroit. No, not because he walked two batters (his first two walks of the season). But his fourth-inning strikeout of Spencer Torkelson was the 2,697th of Kershaw’s career, passing Don Sutton for the all-time Dodgers strikeout record. Torkelson was the 863rd different batter Kershaw has struck out in his career.

The streak is over: Trea Turner was hitless in four at-bats on Sunday, his first regular season game not reaching base last September 11. His streak of 39 consecutive games was the fourth-longest in Los Angeles Dodgers history. The last one longer was in 2005, when Shawn Green’s 53-game streak set an LA Dodger record.

Transactions

Monday: Andre Jackson was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and Zach McKinstry was optioned.

Wednesday: Left-hander Darien Núñez, who was designated for assignment Sunday and underwent Tommy John surgery on Tuesday, was claimed off waivers by the Giants.

Saturday: Carson Fulmer got a call-up to the bullpen, and McKinstry was recalled from Triple-A. Jackson was optioned, and Mitch White landed on the COVID injured list.

Sunday: Tommy Kahnle was activated from the injured list, his first time on an active major league roster since his Tommy John surgery in August 2020. He struck out two in a scoreless inning in his first game back. It also provided a milestone of potentially having more photos of Kahnle in a Dodgers uniform to choose from. Garrett Cleavinger was optioned to OKC.

Game results

Week 4 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Smith 15 2 5 1 1 5 0 2 17 0.333 0.412 0.600 1.012 Betts 22 7 7 0 1 1 1 3 25 0.318 0.400 0.455 0.855 Taylor 21 2 6 2 1 1 0 1 22 0.286 0.318 0.524 0.842 Freeman 22 3 6 2 0 1 1 3 25 0.273 0.360 0.364 0.724 T.Turner 19 1 4 2 0 5 1 4 24 0.211 0.333 0.316 0.649 Lux 18 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 18 0.278 0.278 0.278 0.556 Muncy 16 1 2 1 0 1 0 4 20 0.125 0.300 0.188 0.488 J.Turner 20 1 2 1 1 2 0 0 20 0.100 0.100 0.300 0.400 Bellinger 22 1 1 1 0 1 0 1 24 0.045 0.125 0.091 0.216 Starters 175 19 38 10 4 17 3 18 195 0.217 0.292 0.343 0.635 Alberto 5 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.400 0.400 0.400 0.800 Ríos 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.250 0.250 0.250 0.500 Barnes 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 McKinstry did not bat 0 ----- ------ ------ ------ Bench 14 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.214 0.214 0.214 0.429 Offense 189 20 41 10 4 17 3 18 209 0.217 0.287 0.333 0.620

Week 4 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Buehler 2 2-0 14.0 9 0 0 1 15 0.00 0.714 1.55 Kershaw 1 0-0 6.0 4 1 1 2 7 1.50 1.000 1.72 Urías 1 0-0 6.0 1 1 1 2 4 1.50 0.500 4.88 Anderson 1 1-0 5.0 5 1 1 1 3 1.80 1.200 2.45 Gonsolin 1 0-0 4.0 3 3 2 1 5 4.50 1.000 2.05 Starters 6 3-0 35.0 22 6 5 7 34 1.29 0.829 2.34 Vesia 2 0-0 2.0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00 0.000 -1.95 Kimbrel 2 0-0, Sv 1.7 1 0 0 1 1 0.00 1.200 3.65 Kahnle 1 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 0.000 -0.95 Moronta 2 0-0 2.0 3 1 1 0 3 4.50 1.500 0.05 Bickford 3 0-0 3.0 2 2 2 1 3 6.00 1.000 6.38 Bruihl 2 0-0 1.3 2 1 1 0 1 6.75 1.500 11.30 Graterol 3 0-1 2.3 2 2 2 2 4 7.71 1.714 7.76 Hudson 1 0-1 1.0 1 2 1 1 0 9.00 2.000 6.05 Phillips 3 0-1 2.7 2 3 3 1 5 10.13 1.125 1.55 Bullpen 19 0-3, Sv 17.0 13 11 10 6 24 5.29 1.118 3.76 Totals 25 3-3 52.0 35 17 15 13 58 2.60 0.923 2.80

Previous weekly reviews: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3

Up next

The Dodgers run the Steve Ontiveros gauntlet, playing a brief two-game series against the Giants at home, followed by a weekend set at Wrigley Field. Julio Urías will pitch Tuesday for the Dodgers, with Wednesday’s starter still TBA for the finale against San Francisco.

The Monday/Thursday off days in the same week allow for both the Dodgers and Cubs to shuffle their starting rotation order if they so desire. The weekend pitching probables are my best guess at what might happen.