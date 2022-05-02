Dodgers trim roster to 26, with Zach McKinstry optioned to Triple-A & Carson Fulmer designated for assignment

The Dodgers on optioned utility man Zach McKinstry to Triple-A Oklahoma City and designated pitcher Carson Fulmer for assignment on Monday, the deadline day for MLB teams to trim active rosters from 28 to 26 players.

Fulmer was called up on Saturday, which required adding him to the 40-man roster, though he didn’t pitch in either of the two games for which he was active. The 2015 first-round pick is out of options, having used options in four years (2016-19) instead of the usual three because of how early he reached the majors with the White Sox.

The Dodgers acquired Fulmer in the minor league Rule 5 Draft in December.

McKinstry began the season in Triple-A, but has been active in the majors for six games so far. He appeared twice, on consecutive Sundays, playing shortstop for the final three innings of a blowout win in San Diego, then three innings in right field against Detroit.

In his lone at-bat with the Dodgers this season, McKinstry lined out to right field. He was off to a hot start with Oklahoma City, hitting .361/.423/.590, a 157 wRC+ with four triples, three doubles, a home run, 10 runs batted in, and 14 runs scored in 15 games.

These moves give the Dodgers 12 position players and 14 pitchers on the active roster.

Starting Monday, and through May 29, MLB teams will be allowed to carry no more than 14 pitchers at one time, though teams are allowed to use a pitcher as an extra player for doubleheaders. Beginning May 30, the standard rules are in force, with 26-man active rosters and a limit of 13 pitchers.