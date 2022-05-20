 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v. Philadelphia Phillies

May 20: Dodgers 4, Phillies 1

Contributors: Stacie Wheeler, Eric Stephen, and Estevão Maximo
/ new

Freddie Freeman had three hits, scored twice, and drove in two runs, and Julio Urías pitched five scoreless innings to lead the Dodgers over the Phillies on Friday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

4 Total Updates Since
May 19, 2022, 4:56pm PDT