Walker Buehler isn’t missing as many bats these days

Over at The Athletic, Fabian Ardaya dove into why Dodgers’ starter Walker Buehler hasn’t been missing many bats this season. The heater that defined the early part of his career has been elusive to the right-hander.

“Just trying to find my fastball again,” Buehler said.

Within the article, Ardaya investigates usage of the fastball, ways the fastball has changed in nature due to other pitches Buehler throws more now and how those other pitches have shaped the way he releases the ball.

It’s an interesting study on a pitcher searching for what has made him good in the past, while also maintaining a 5-1 record and 2.89 ERA, with a complete game under his belt.

Links