Dodgers vs. Phillies Game V chat

The Dodgers bring a five-game winning streak to Philadelphia when they open a three-game set Friday evening at Citizens Bank Park. Although the Dodgers ran over the Arizona Diamondbacks in a four-game sweep at Dodger Stadium, the Phillies took three of four games from the Dodgers when the two juggernaut offenses battled last week.

It’s a rematch between Julio Urías (2-3, 3.00 ERA, 1.14 WHIP) and Ranger Suárez (4-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.376 WHIP) in the series opener.

Dodgers - Phillies lineup Pos Dodgers Pos Phillies Pos Dodgers Pos Phillies RF Betts 1B Hoskins 1B Freeman (L) 3B Bohm SS T. Turner RF Castellanos C Smith 2B Segura DH J. Turner DH Schwarber (L) LF Taylor C Realmuto CF Bellinger (L) SS Camargo (S) 3B Alberto LF Herrera (L) 2B Lux (L) CF Quinn (S)

