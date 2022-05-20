 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game V chat

Dodgers go for 6th straight win

By Stacie Wheeler
MLB: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers bring a five-game winning streak to Philadelphia when they open a three-game set Friday evening at Citizens Bank Park. Although the Dodgers ran over the Arizona Diamondbacks in a four-game sweep at Dodger Stadium, the Phillies took three of four games from the Dodgers when the two juggernaut offenses battled last week.

It’s a rematch between Julio Urías (2-3, 3.00 ERA, 1.14 WHIP) and Ranger Suárez (4-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.376 WHIP) in the series opener.

Dodgers - Phillies lineup

Pos Dodgers Pos Phillies
RF Betts 1B Hoskins
1B Freeman (L) 3B Bohm
SS T. Turner RF Castellanos
C Smith 2B Segura
DH J. Turner DH Schwarber (L)
LF Taylor C Realmuto
CF Bellinger (L) SS Camargo (S)
3B Alberto LF Herrera (L)
2B Lux (L) CF Quinn (S)

Julio Urias vs. Ranger Suarez on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (25-12) vs. Phillies (18-20)
  • Location: Citizens Bank Park
  • First pitch: 4:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

