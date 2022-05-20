Dodgers vs. Phillies Game V chat

The Dodgers bring a five-game winning streak to Philadelphia when they open a three-game set Friday evening at Citizens Bank Park. Although the Dodgers ran over the Arizona Diamondbacks in a four-game sweep at Dodger Stadium, the Phillies took three of four games from the Dodgers when the two juggernaut offenses battled last week.
It’s a rematch between Julio Urías (2-3, 3.00 ERA, 1.14 WHIP) and Ranger Suárez (4-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.376 WHIP) in the series opener.
Dodgers - Phillies lineup
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Phillies
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Phillies
|RF
|Betts
|1B
|Hoskins
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|3B
|Bohm
|SS
|T. Turner
|RF
|Castellanos
|C
|Smith
|2B
|Segura
|DH
|J. Turner
|DH
|Schwarber (L)
|LF
|Taylor
|C
|Realmuto
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|SS
|Camargo (S)
|3B
|Alberto
|LF
|Herrera (L)
|2B
|Lux (L)
|CF
|Quinn (S)
Julio Urias vs. Ranger Suarez on the mound
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (25-12) vs. Phillies (18-20)
- Location: Citizens Bank Park
- First pitch: 4:05 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
Loading comments...