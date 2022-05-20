Dodgers shut down Phillies’ offense for 6th straight win

The Dodgers and Phillies met up for the second time in as many weeks when they opened a three-game series on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park. This go-around, the Dodgers’ pitching staff was able to shut down the Phillies’ offense for a 4-1 victory.

Three of the four runs in the game, and for the Dodgers, came in the first two innings. Ranger Suarez continued his first-inning struggles (7.71 ERA in 7 IP coming into the game) with a 34-pitch first inning. The Dodgers loaded the bases with one out, giving them a prime opportunity to take an early lead. The Boys in Blue only were able to scratch out one run on a Justin Turner scoring groundout.

The Dodgers scored another two runs off Suarez in the 2nd when Freddie Freeman drove in Mookie Betts and Gavin Lux with a timely two-out single.

Julio Dominates

Julio Urías cruised through five shutout innings. It was in complete contrast to last week when he allowed four home runs to the Phils. Urías didn’t allow a baserunner until Roman Quinn’s two-out single in the 3rd. In the 5th, the Dodgers’ left-hander collected his fifth strikeout of the game to strand a leadoff double.

Suarez wasn’t long for the game, throwing 84 pitches in three innings. Nick Nelson was the first arm out of the Philly bullpen. The Dodgers loaded the bases with one out in the top of the 5th off Nelson, but they failed to cash in any runs.

LA Pen Preserves Win

Yency Almonte took over for Urías in the 6th and pitched a scoreless frame. Alex Vesia got the ball next out of the Dodgers’ pen with one on and one out in the 7th. Vesia was able to retire Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto to keep it a 3-0 game.

The Phillies got the tying run to the plate in the 8th with two outs against Evan Phillips. Phillips issued the only walk of the night by L.A. pitchers to Rhys Hoskins, but Betts made a stealthy play in right field to end the threat.

Freddie Has Another 3-hit Night

Freeman’s third hit of the night, a stolen base and a throwing error by Realmuto, put Freeman at third. The Dodgers added a fourth insurance run in the 9th on a Trea Turner sac fly.

It Wasn’t a Save Opportunity...Until It Was

Phil Bickford came in to try to shut the door on the Phillies in the 9th. J.T. Realmuto hit an RBI double to get the Phillies on the board. The Dodgers challenged the safe call at second, but the safe call wasn’t overturned. Dave Roberts had to go to Craig Kimbrel to get the final out. Camargo’s infield single brought the tying run to the plate with Odubel Herrera. After anxiety ensued, at least for myself, Kimbrel struck out Herrera to seal the win.

Friday particulars

WP — Julio Urías (3-3): 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, 80 pitches (52 strikes)

LP — Ranger Suarez (4-2): 3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 84 pitches (48 strikes)

S — Craig Kimbrel (8)

Stolen Base Count: 23

Up next

The Dodgers have a bullpen game planned for Game 2 on Saturday. Aaron Nola (1-4, 3.64 ERA, 0.98 WHIP) toes the rubber for the Phillies.

First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is at 3:05 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.