Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies

May 21: Dodgers 7, Phillies 4

LA has won 7 straight

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Estevão Maximo
The Dodgers got three home runs and stellar relief work in a bullpen game, beating the Phillies on Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

3 Total Updates Since
May 19, 2022, 4:56pm PDT