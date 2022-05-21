May 21: Dodgers 7, Phillies 4

The Dodgers got three home runs and stellar relief work in a bullpen game, beating the Phillies on Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
May 19, 2022, 4:56pm PDT
May 21
Betts & friends lead another Dodgers comeback
Mookie Betts had three hits, including a home run and double, drove in three runs, and threw out a runner at home plate. The Dodgers rallied late against the Phillies bullpen to win their seventh straight game.
May 21
Dodgers vs. Phillies Game VI chat
The Dodgers try for a seventh straight win on Saturday night, in the middle game of their series against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
May 19
Dodgers-Phillies for the second weekend in a row
The Dodgers start a road trip with three games in Philadelphia, the second straight weekend they’ve played the Phillies.