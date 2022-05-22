Dodgers Week 7: Mookie Betts powers up

This week was a mirror image of last week for the Dodgers, with a wild Sunday ending starkly contrasting the previous six days. Naturally, the weirdness in both weeks also involved the Phillies.

Last week, the Dodgers put a happy ending on a moribund week with a walk-off win over Philadelphia at home, which helped catapult Los Angeles to a seven-game win streak. The Dodgers were one easy grounder away from their third perfect week of the season, but Max Muncy booted said dribbler, allowing two runs to score for LA’s only blemish of the week.

The Dodgers had to settle for a 6-1 week instead of 7-0.

Batter of the week

Mookie Betts was in the middle of everything for the Dodgers, hitting three home runs and four doubles from the leadoff spot, scoring 11 times.

Pitcher of the week

Tony Gonsolin pitched six innings in consecutive starts for the first time in his career, and struck out seven in each game

Week 7 results

6-1 record

43 runs scored (6.14 per game)

25 runs allowed (3.57 per game)

.730 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

27-13 record

217 runs scored (5.27 per game)

129 runs allowed (3.15 per game)

.721 pythagorean win percentage (29-11)

Miscellany

Double the pleasure: Last week saw the Dodgers play their first doubleheader at Dodger Stadium since 1999. In reality, they haven’t played very many doubleheaders anywhere for three decades. Since the start of the 1993 season, the Dodgers have played 27 doubleheaders in total over 30 years, with a 28th doubleheader scheduled for September 20, again against the D-backs. Arizona got swept by the Dodgers on Tuesday, just like LA did against the Cubs on May 7 in Chicago.

Kudos to our own David Young for pointing out the last time the Dodgers won two doubleheaders in a season was in 1992. So I researched every year since the franchise moved to Los Angeles. This is just the sixth season in the last 50 years that the Dodgers have won at least two doubleheaders in the same season. This ignores the first fifteen seasons out west (1958-1972), mostly because it was a different time, when they averaged just under nine doubleheaders each year.

But if we include all 65 seasons in Los Angeles, this May is the 13th month that saw the Dodgers win multiple doubleheaders, and only the third such month in the last 48 years:

The LA Dodgers’ high for doubleheader sweeps in one month is three, done in June 1962 and July 1988. It would likely take some inclement weather this week in Washington D.C. for this year’s team to challenge that mark.

Transactions

Monday: Caleb Ferguson was activated off the injured list and pitched in his first major league game in 20 months, after Tommy John surgery. Michael Grove was optioned to Triple-A one day after his major league debut.

Tuesday: Ryan Pepiot was added as the 27th player for the doubleheader, and started the first game.

Tuesday: Tommy Kahnle was placed on the injured list with forearm inflammation. Mitch White was activated off the COVID-related IL, Blake Treinen was transferred to the 60-day IL with no real timetable for his return from shoulder discomfort, Justin Bruihl was recalled from Triple-A, and Ferguson was optioned.

Tuesday: David Price was activated off the COVID-related IL in between games of the doubleheader, and Shane Greene was designated for assignment.

Wednesday: Pepiot was returned to Oklahoma City.

Friday: Greene cleared waivers, and was sent outright to Triple-A.

Sunday: The Dodgers guaranteed Blake Treinen’s contract for 2023, replacing what was previously a club option for next year.

Game results

Week 7 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS Betts 28 11 10 4 3 7 0 5 7 33 0.357 0.455 0.821 1.276 T.Turner 27 2 10 2 1 7 2 3 8 31 0.370 0.419 0.556 0.975 Smith 18 3 4 1 2 2 0 4 6 22 0.222 0.364 0.611 0.975 J.Turner 23 2 5 1 2 6 0 3 7 26 0.217 0.308 0.522 0.829 Freeman 31 4 10 4 0 8 1 2 3 33 0.323 0.364 0.452 0.815 Bellinger 20 3 6 1 0 0 2 4 6 24 0.300 0.417 0.350 0.767 Lux 22 4 6 1 0 4 0 1 3 23 0.273 0.304 0.318 0.623 Taylor 23 3 4 1 1 2 0 1 10 24 0.174 0.208 0.348 0.556 Muncy 22 4 4 1 0 0 0 4 5 26 0.182 0.308 0.227 0.535 Starters 214 36 59 16 9 36 5 27 55 242 0.276 0.355 0.477 0.832 Ríos 8 2 2 0 2 4 0 2 3 10 0.250 0.400 1.000 1.400 Barnes 11 4 2 0 1 1 0 2 2 13 0.182 0.308 0.455 0.762 Alberto 7 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.286 0.286 0.286 0.571 Bench 26 7 6 0 3 5 0 4 6 30 0.231 0.333 0.577 0.910 Offense 240 43 65 16 12 41 5 31 61 272 0.271 0.353 0.488 0.840

Week 7 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO HBP ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO HBP ERA WHIP FIP Urías 1 1-0 5.0 2 0 0 0 5 0 0.00 0.400 1.15 Gonsolin 2 1-0 12.0 6 3 3 3 14 0 2.25 0.750 3.73 Anderson 1 1-0 7.0 7 2 2 0 7 0 2.57 1.000 4.86 Buehler 1 1-0 5.0 6 2 2 2 4 0 3.60 1.600 2.75 Pepiot 1 0-0 4.0 2 3 3 3 5 0 6.75 1.250 6.15 White 1 0-0 2.3 3 3 3 1 2 0 11.57 1.714 8.29 Starters 7 4-0 35.3 26 13 13 9 37 0 3.31 0.991 4.03 Hudson 3 1-0, Sv 3.3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0.00 0.000 1.95 Bruihl 4 0-0 3.0 2 0 0 2 2 2 0.00 1.333 5.82 Phillips 3 0-1 2.7 3 2 0 2 4 0 0.00 1.875 2.40 Vesia 4 0-0 2.3 2 0 0 0 3 0 0.00 0.857 0.58 Ferguson 1 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0.00 1.000 4.15 Almonte 2 0-0 3.0 3 1 1 1 3 0 3.00 1.333 1.15 Graterol 2 0-0 2.7 2 1 1 1 3 0 3.38 1.125 2.02 Price 2 0-0 2.3 3 1 1 0 3 0 3.86 1.286 6.15 Bickford 3 0-0 2.3 4 1 1 0 3 0 3.86 1.714 0.58 White 1 1-0 1.3 1 2 1 1 3 0 6.75 1.500 10.65 Kimbrel 4 0-0, 4 Sv 3.3 4 3 3 1 8 0 8.10 1.500 3.15 Alberto 1 0-0 1.0 2 1 1 0 0 0 9.00 2.000 3.15 Bullpen 30 2-1, 5 Sv 28.3 26 12 9 9 35 2 2.86 1.235 3.11 Totals 37 6-1 63.7 52 25 22 18 72 2 3.11 1.099 3.62

Up next

The Dodgers run the John Patterson gauntlet, finishing off the longest road trip of the season with three games in Washington D.C. and four games in Phoenix.