Dodgers Week 7: Mookie Betts powers up

This week was a mirror image of last week for the Dodgers, with a wild Sunday ending starkly contrasting the previous six days. Naturally, the weirdness in both weeks also involved the Phillies.
Last week, the Dodgers put a happy ending on a moribund week with a walk-off win over Philadelphia at home, which helped catapult Los Angeles to a seven-game win streak. The Dodgers were one easy grounder away from their third perfect week of the season, but Max Muncy booted said dribbler, allowing two runs to score for LA’s only blemish of the week.
The Dodgers had to settle for a 6-1 week instead of 7-0.
Batter of the week
Mookie Betts was in the middle of everything for the Dodgers, hitting three home runs and four doubles from the leadoff spot, scoring 11 times.
Pitcher of the week
Tony Gonsolin pitched six innings in consecutive starts for the first time in his career, and struck out seven in each game
Week 7 results
6-1 record
43 runs scored (6.14 per game)
25 runs allowed (3.57 per game)
.730 pythagorean win percentage
Year to date
27-13 record
217 runs scored (5.27 per game)
129 runs allowed (3.15 per game)
.721 pythagorean win percentage (29-11)
Miscellany
Double the pleasure: Last week saw the Dodgers play their first doubleheader at Dodger Stadium since 1999. In reality, they haven’t played very many doubleheaders anywhere for three decades. Since the start of the 1993 season, the Dodgers have played 27 doubleheaders in total over 30 years, with a 28th doubleheader scheduled for September 20, again against the D-backs. Arizona got swept by the Dodgers on Tuesday, just like LA did against the Cubs on May 7 in Chicago.
Kudos to our own David Young for pointing out the last time the Dodgers won two doubleheaders in a season was in 1992. So I researched every year since the franchise moved to Los Angeles. This is just the sixth season in the last 50 years that the Dodgers have won at least two doubleheaders in the same season. This ignores the first fifteen seasons out west (1958-1972), mostly because it was a different time, when they averaged just under nine doubleheaders each year.
But if we include all 65 seasons in Los Angeles, this May is the 13th month that saw the Dodgers win multiple doubleheaders, and only the third such month in the last 48 years:
- June 22 and 24, 1958
- August 15 and 19, 1958
- September 11 and 19, 1959
- August 7 and 26, 1960
- May 27 and 30, 1962
- June 1, 5, and 10, 1962
- July 2 and 4, 1962
- September 11 and 23, 1966
- September 1 and 7, 1970
- July 7 and 25, 1974
- July 14, 17, and 26, 1988
- July 3 and 6, 1992
- May 7 and 17, 2022
The LA Dodgers’ high for doubleheader sweeps in one month is three, done in June 1962 and July 1988. It would likely take some inclement weather this week in Washington D.C. for this year’s team to challenge that mark.
Transactions
Monday: Caleb Ferguson was activated off the injured list and pitched in his first major league game in 20 months, after Tommy John surgery. Michael Grove was optioned to Triple-A one day after his major league debut.
Tuesday: Ryan Pepiot was added as the 27th player for the doubleheader, and started the first game.
Tuesday: Tommy Kahnle was placed on the injured list with forearm inflammation. Mitch White was activated off the COVID-related IL, Blake Treinen was transferred to the 60-day IL with no real timetable for his return from shoulder discomfort, Justin Bruihl was recalled from Triple-A, and Ferguson was optioned.
Tuesday: David Price was activated off the COVID-related IL in between games of the doubleheader, and Shane Greene was designated for assignment.
Wednesday: Pepiot was returned to Oklahoma City.
Friday: Greene cleared waivers, and was sent outright to Triple-A.
Sunday: The Dodgers guaranteed Blake Treinen’s contract for 2023, replacing what was previously a club option for next year.
Game results
- Monday: Dodgers 5, D-backs 4
- Tuesday: Dodgers 7, D-backs 6 (Game 1)
- Tuesday: Dodgers 12, D-backs 3 (Game 2)
- Wednesday: Dodgers 5, D-backs 3
- Friday: Dodgers 4, Phillies 1
- Saturday: Dodgers 7, Phillies 4
- Sunday: Phillies 4, Dodgers 3 (10 innings)
Week 7 batting
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|BB
|SO
|PA
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|BB
|SO
|PA
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Betts
|28
|11
|10
|4
|3
|7
|0
|5
|7
|33
|0.357
|0.455
|0.821
|1.276
|T.Turner
|27
|2
|10
|2
|1
|7
|2
|3
|8
|31
|0.370
|0.419
|0.556
|0.975
|Smith
|18
|3
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|6
|22
|0.222
|0.364
|0.611
|0.975
|J.Turner
|23
|2
|5
|1
|2
|6
|0
|3
|7
|26
|0.217
|0.308
|0.522
|0.829
|Freeman
|31
|4
|10
|4
|0
|8
|1
|2
|3
|33
|0.323
|0.364
|0.452
|0.815
|Bellinger
|20
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6
|24
|0.300
|0.417
|0.350
|0.767
|Lux
|22
|4
|6
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|3
|23
|0.273
|0.304
|0.318
|0.623
|Taylor
|23
|3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|10
|24
|0.174
|0.208
|0.348
|0.556
|Muncy
|22
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|26
|0.182
|0.308
|0.227
|0.535
|Starters
|214
|36
|59
|16
|9
|36
|5
|27
|55
|242
|0.276
|0.355
|0.477
|0.832
|Ríos
|8
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2
|3
|10
|0.250
|0.400
|1.000
|1.400
|Barnes
|11
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|13
|0.182
|0.308
|0.455
|0.762
|Alberto
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.286
|0.286
|0.286
|0.571
|Bench
|26
|7
|6
|0
|3
|5
|0
|4
|6
|30
|0.231
|0.333
|0.577
|0.910
|Offense
|240
|43
|65
|16
|12
|41
|5
|31
|61
|272
|0.271
|0.353
|0.488
|0.840
Week 7 pitching
|Pitcher
|G
|Record
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HBP
|ERA
|WHIP
|FIP
|Pitcher
|G
|Record
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HBP
|ERA
|WHIP
|FIP
|Urías
|1
|1-0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0.00
|0.400
|1.15
|Gonsolin
|2
|1-0
|12.0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|14
|0
|2.25
|0.750
|3.73
|Anderson
|1
|1-0
|7.0
|7
|2
|2
|0
|7
|0
|2.57
|1.000
|4.86
|Buehler
|1
|1-0
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|0
|3.60
|1.600
|2.75
|Pepiot
|1
|0-0
|4.0
|2
|3
|3
|3
|5
|0
|6.75
|1.250
|6.15
|White
|1
|0-0
|2.3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|11.57
|1.714
|8.29
|Starters
|7
|4-0
|35.3
|26
|13
|13
|9
|37
|0
|3.31
|0.991
|4.03
|Hudson
|3
|1-0, Sv
|3.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.000
|1.95
|Bruihl
|4
|0-0
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0.00
|1.333
|5.82
|Phillips
|3
|0-1
|2.7
|3
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0.00
|1.875
|2.40
|Vesia
|4
|0-0
|2.3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0.00
|0.857
|0.58
|Ferguson
|1
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.000
|4.15
|Almonte
|2
|0-0
|3.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3.00
|1.333
|1.15
|Graterol
|2
|0-0
|2.7
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3.38
|1.125
|2.02
|Price
|2
|0-0
|2.3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3.86
|1.286
|6.15
|Bickford
|3
|0-0
|2.3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3.86
|1.714
|0.58
|White
|1
|1-0
|1.3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|6.75
|1.500
|10.65
|Kimbrel
|4
|0-0, 4 Sv
|3.3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8.10
|1.500
|3.15
|Alberto
|1
|0-0
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9.00
|2.000
|3.15
|Bullpen
|30
|2-1, 5 Sv
|28.3
|26
|12
|9
|9
|35
|2
|2.86
|1.235
|3.11
|Totals
|37
|6-1
|63.7
|52
|25
|22
|18
|72
|2
|3.11
|1.099
|3.62
Up next
The Dodgers run the John Patterson gauntlet, finishing off the longest road trip of the season with three games in Washington D.C. and four games in Phoenix.
Week 8 schedule
|Mon, May 23
|Tue, May 24
|Wed, May 25
|Thu, May 26
|Fri, May 27
|Sat, May 28
|Sun, May 29
|Mon, May 23
|Tue, May 24
|Wed, May 25
|Thu, May 26
|Fri, May 27
|Sat, May 28
|Sun, May 29
|at Nationals
|at Nationals
|at Nationals
|at D-backs
|at D-backs
|at D-backs
|at D-backs
|4:05 p.m.
|4:05 p.m.
|1:05 p.m.
|6:40 p.m.
|6:40 p.m.
|4:15 p.m.
|1:10 p.m.
|Anderson v.
|Buehler v.
|Urías v.
|White v.
|Gonsolin v.
|Anderson v.
|Buehler v.
|Adon
|Gray
|Fedde
|Castellanos
|Bumgarner (L)
|Kelly
|Davies
|SNLA/MLBN*
|SNLA
|SNLA
|SNLA
|SNLA
|Fox
|SNLA
