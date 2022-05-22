Dodgers boot chance to sweep Phillies

For eight and a half innings, the Dodgers and Phillies had a pitcher’s duel on Sunday afternoon. The only runs scored were on solo home runs and both teams had outstanding pitching performances.

But then the Dodgers would blow two opportunities to close the game and with two on and two out in the tenth inning, the Phillies would take advantage of the last mistake the Dodgers could not overcome to salvage a 4-3 win in ten innings over the Dodgers.

Yhency Almonte was one out away from his first save as a Dodger but a Juan Segura single drove in the tying run to send the game to extra-innings.

The Dodgers were fortunate to score in the top of the tenth. After a fielder’s choice forced Austin Barnes at third base, Trea Turner singled home Mookie Betts to give the Dodgers the lead.

The Dodgers were unable to push across more runs which left it to Evan Phillips to try and pick up his first save as a Dodger.

It appeared Justin Turner made the fake of the day when he deked J.T. Realmuto and tagged him to get the first out at third base in the tenth inning. However with two outs, the attempt to get the runner at third allowed Roman Quinn to take second to put the winning run in scoring position.

For a moment, that all seemed to not matter as Alex Bohm’s ground ball to second should have ended the game. But Max Muncy misplayed it and Quinn was able to beat Muncy’s throw to win the game.

Before all of that happened, there were two excellent starting pitcher performances that should have been the stories of this game.

Tony Gonsolin continued his fine performances in May with six excellent innings, giving up just one run on a solo shot by Garrett Stubbs. Gonsolin struck out seven and gave up three hits and one walk.

Zach Eflin had an excellent start himself. Eflin pitched a season-high seven innings with a career high 12 strikeouts. However he gave up solo home runs to Mookie Betts and Edwin Rios and Eflin left trailing 2-1.

The loss ended the Dodgers winning streak at seven and while they just about reach the 25% point of the season with a 108 win pace, the Padres will be right on their heels as they enter the last few days of May.

Eight home runs from designated hitter

The Dodgers did not have a great record of hitting for power from the designated hitter position. The most home runs they had hit from that position was eight in 2020. Corey Seager hit three as a DH and Mookie Betts, AJ Pollock, Will Smith, Joc Pederson and Edwin Rios each hit one)

Rios’s home run made it eight from the DH spot in 2022. Rios leads the team with four. Justin Turner has hit two, And Austin Barnes and Max Muncy have one so far as a designated hitter.

Sunday particulars

Home runs: Mookie Betts (10), Edwin Rios (5), Garrett Stubbs (1)

WP — Corey Knebel (1-3): 1 IP, 1 hit, 1 run (unearned), 2 walks and 1 strikeout

LP — Evan Phillips (1-2): ⅔ IP, 2 hits, 2 unearned runs and 1 strikeout

Up next

The Dodgers will travel by train to Washington DC to play a three-game series against the Nationals that begins tomorrow withTyler Anderson going against Joan Adon. First pitch will be at 4:05 p.m. PDT and will be on SportsNet LA and MLB Network (out-of-market only)