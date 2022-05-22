 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

May 22: Phillies 4, Dodgers 3 (10 innings)

2-run error gives Phillies a walk-off win

Contributors: Craig Minami, Eric Stephen, and Estevão Maximo
Max Muncy booted a game-ending ground ball in the 10th inning. His two-run error brought the Dodgers’ seven-game win streak to an end, falling to the Phillies on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

