May 22: Phillies 4, Dodgers 3 (10 innings)

Max Muncy booted a game-ending ground ball in the 10th inning. His two-run error brought the Dodgers’ seven-game win streak to an end, falling to the Phillies on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
May 19, 2022, 4:56pm PDT
May 22
Dodgers boot chance to sweep Phillies
Dodgers lose 4-3 as they remain winless in extra innings in 2022
May 22
Dodgers have their most regular lineup in years
A look at the most regular or everyday lineup the Dodgers have had in a decade or so, including Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner starting every game to date.
May 19
Dodgers-Phillies for the second weekend in a row
The Dodgers start a road trip with three games in Philadelphia, the second straight weekend they’ve played the Phillies.