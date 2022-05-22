Dodgers guarantee Blake Treinen’s contract through 2023

The Dodgers on Sunday they extended the contract of relief pitcher Blake Treinen through the 2023 season, which adds some certainty for the right-hander who is currently on the 60-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort.

Treinen was in the final season of a two-year, $17.5 million contract which included a team option for 2023 worth $8 million or a $1.5-million buyout. This new pact guarantees Treinen through 2023, though the terms of the one-year extension were not yet disclosed.

When Treinen might pitch again this season is very much up in the air. He’s been sidelined for a month with shoulder discomfort, and last pitched on April 14. Treinen was transferred to the 60-day injured list on May ..., which means the earliest he could be activated is June 21. But he isn’t expected to be ready until after the All-Star break.

Treinen told reporters during the Dodgers’ last homestand that he hadn’t yet started throwing, and there wasn’t a timetable for his return.

Treinen in parts of three seasons with the Dodgers has a 2.50 ERA and 2.96 FIP in 102 games, with 112 strikeouts, three walks, and eight saves in 101 innings. He’s pitched in three games this season, allowing a run with five strikeouts.

The Dodgers now have four players with guaranteed contracts for 2023, with Treinen joining Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Chris Taylor. There will be a number of high-profile players eligible for salary arbitration, and six players — Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Hanser Alberto, Daniel Hudson, Danny Duffy, Jimmy Nelson — with club options for next year.

Treinen’s new deal just crosses off one item on the offseason checklist.