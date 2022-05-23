Miguel Vargas homers, Ryan Pepiot scoreless for Oklahoma City

Sunday was a productive day for a pair of Dodgers prospects in Oklahoma City.

Player of the day

Miguel Vargas is more than holding his own as a 22-year-old in Triple-A, including a solo home run in the third inning on Sunday.

Miguel Vargas ate a balanced breakfast and took his vitamins this morning.



Homer #7 of the season. 2-0. pic.twitter.com/tF1CWBC5uQ — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) May 22, 2022

It was the third home run in six games for Vargas, who also singled, his eighth multi-hit contests in the last 11 games. He’s hitting .311/.411/.522 and leads the Pacific Coast League in hits (50), runs scored (42), and walks (28, tied).

Triple-A Oklahoma City

In addition to Vargas, Zach McKinstry and Stefen Romero also homered in Oklahoma City’s win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros).

Ryan Pepiot made his first start since getting back to Triple-A, and struck out six in his five scoreless innings. Pepiot walked one and allowed one hit, the third time in seven starts for Oklahoma City he’s allowed no more than one hit.

Double-A Tulsa

Catcher Carson Taylor and Jeren Kendall hit two-run home runs in Tulsa’s blowout of the Amarillo Sod Poodles (D-backs). Taylor had three hits, including a double, walked, and scored three runs. Kendall drove in four. Devin Mann doubled twice and singled in the win.

Andy Pages extended his hitting streak to nine games.

High-A Great Lakes

Down a pair of runs in the seventh inning, the Loons rallied late in consecutive frames to beat the Lansing Lugnuts (A’s). Jorbit Vivas doubled him two to give Great Lakes the lead in the seventh, then added an insurance run with an RBI single in the eighth, part of a three-hit night for the infielder, who played third base on Sunday.

Edwin Mateo also had three hits, and Jonny DeLuca doubled, scored twice, and drove in two.

Lael Lockhart allowed only an unearned run in five innings, with five strikeouts and no walks.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes managed only three hits in a blowout loss to the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies).

Diego Cartaya was the designated hitter on Sunday and went hitless in three at-bats, but he was hit by a pitch to extend his on-base streak to 16 consecutive games.

Sunday scores

Tuesday schedule

3:05 p.m. PT: Great Lakes (TBD) at South Bend [Cubs] (TBD)

5:05 p.m.: Oklahoma CIty (TBD) vs. Reno [D-backs] (TBD)

5:05 p.m.: Tulsa (TBD) vs. Springfield [Cardinals] (TBD)

6:30 p.m.: Rancho Cucamonga (Jerming Rosario) vs. Visalia [D-backs] (Diomede Sierra)

All four teams are off Monday.