Dodgers notes: Mookie Betts, Max Muncy

Mookie Betts homered in the final two games in Philadelphia, and the Dodgers rightfielder has five home runs in his last nine games.

Betts told Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register he has used the power of positive thinking to help his frame of mind:

“I listen to books, mental books and all those type of things,” he said. “I know it sounds kind of corny, but it actually really does work. Instead of listening to music, I listen to books and those type of things and I never would’ve thought I would say that. But here we are. “Just mental health books. Not anything to make you ready to run through a wall. But just perspective. Putting things into perspective. It helps a lot.”

Betts leads the majors with 40 runs scored, and his 10 home runs is one off the National League lead. Betts has 11 extra-base hits in his last 10 games, which has helped raise his wRC+ on the season from 117 on May 12 to 154 today.

About that ending

Max Muncy was choked up when talking about his game-ending error on which the Phillies scored the tying and winning runs, compounded by hitting just .161/.336/.288 on the season.

"I go out there every day and try to do whatever I can to help the team win...unfortunately today I didn't add to helping us win."



Head up, @maxmuncy9! pic.twitter.com/TbPLoHky8w — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 22, 2022

