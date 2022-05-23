A series of Dodgers-Nationals reunions in Washington D.C.

The Dodgers road trip moves on to Washington D.C., the setting for a series of old friend alerts for the three-game series against the Nationals.

Trea Turner is the headliner, since this is his first series back in Washington D.C. since getting traded, playing the franchise he won a World Series with and spent parts of seven seasons with the Nationals.

Turner comes to Washington on a 13-game hitting streak, hitting .340/.424/.500 during that span.

Dodgers-Nationals matchup Stat Nationals Dodgers Stat Nationals Dodgers Record 14-28 (.333) 27-13 (.675) Split 5-15 home 12-8 road Run diff. -50 (27th) +88 (1st) RS/game 3.98 (20th) 5.42 (1st) wRC+ 93 (21st) 116 (3rd) HR 27 (28th) 44 (8th) SB 12 (26th) 24 (t-8th) RA/game 5.17 (27th) 3.23 (3rd) ERA 4.93 (28th) 2.80 (1st) FIP 4.46 (29th) 3.47 (7th) IP/start 4.88 (20th) 5.19 (14th) K rate 20.3% (25th) 24.7% (5th) BB rate 9.7% (26th) 7.2% (4th)

To get Turner and Max Scherzer last July, the Dodgers sent Keibert Ruiz and Josiah Gray to the Nationals. Ruiz, one of the Dodgers’ top prospects for the previous few years, has settled in nicely as Washington’s regular catcher, hitting .292/.357/.389 with a 122 OPS+. His 29 starts behind the plate rank fourth in the majors.

Gray starts the middle game of the series on Tuesday, with a 4.36 ERA and 4.66 xERA in his eight starts, including pitching six innings in three of his four May outings. Gray’s nine home runs allowed are tied for fourth in the National League, including six homers against him over the last three starts.

The Dodgers won all seven games against the Nationals last season, and those were games in which Washington still had both Turner and Scherzer. The Nats imploded after the trade last year, their 17-42 (.288) record the worst in the NL down the stretch. This year, Washington is 14-28 (.333), with only Cincinnati worse in the majors.

The Nationals have won two series all season, and none in the last three weeks, when they’ve lost 12 of their last 17 games.

The Dodgers will face three right-handed starters in the series.

Pitching matchups

Monday, 4:05 p.m. PT

Tyler Anderson vs. Joan Adon

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Tuesday, 4:05 p.m.

Walker Buehler vs. Josiah Gray

SportsNet LA

Wednesday, 1:05 p.m.

Julio Urías vs. Erick Fedde

SportsNet LA