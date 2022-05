Dodgers vs. Nationals Game I chat

The Dodgers start a three-game series against the Nationals on Monday night, facing a rookie right-hander making his 10th major league start in Joan Adon.

Tyler Anderson starts for the Dodgers.

Dodgers-Nationals lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Nationals Pos Dodgers Pos Nationals RF Betts CF Thomas 1B Freeman (L) C Ruiz (S) SS Turner RF Soto (L) DH Ríos (L) DH Cruz C Smith 1B Bell (S) 3B Muncy (L) LF Y.Hernandez (L) CF Bellinger (L) 3B Franco LF Taylor 2B C.Hernández (S) 2B Lux (L) SS Escobar

Game info