May 23: Dodgers 10, Nationals 1

Tyler Anderson pitched eight scoreless innings, striking out eight, and the Dodgers scored in double digits for the fifth time in 2022 to rout the Nationals in the opener of a three-game series in Washington D.C.
May 23, 2022, 9:12am PDT
May 23
Tyler Anderson spotless in Dodgers’ rout of Nationals
Dodgers left-hander pitched eight scoreless innings to beat the Nationals on Monday in Washington D.C.
May 23
Dodgers vs. Nationals Game I chat
The Dodgers start a three-game series against the Nationals on Monday night in Washington D.C.
May 23
Edwin Ríos hitting his way into more playing time
The red-hot Edwin Ríos starts at designated hitter and bats cleanup for the Dodgers for a second straight game, on Monday night against the Nationals in Washington D.C.
May 23
A series of reunions in Washington D.C.
The Dodgers play the Nationals for three games, which features Trea Turner’s first time back in Washington D.C., and former Dodgers Keibert Ruiz and Josiah Gray now entrenched with the Nats.