MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals

May 23: Dodgers 10, Nationals 1

Freddie Freeman three hits, Trea Turner three RBI in LA win

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Tyler Anderson pitched eight scoreless innings, striking out eight, and the Dodgers scored in double digits for the fifth time in 2022 to rout the Nationals in the opener of a three-game series in Washington D.C.

May 23, 2022, 9:12am PDT