Trea Turner returns to Nationals Park for the first time since getting traded

Trea Turner drove in three runs for the Dodgers in his return to Nationals Park, where he got a standing ovation before his first at-bat in LA’s rout of the Nationals.

From Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, Turner said of coming back to Washington D.C., “Moments like that, when you look back and think about what you’ve been through and where you come from – it’s definitely special. I’m not out here crying. I don’t feel emotional about it. But it’s just who I am, just trying to take it moment by moment.”

Jorge Castillo dove deep into the history of Turner’s sliding prowess at the Los Angeles Times. Included is this quote about Turner, from Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel: “He’s, like, the best, for me ... He’s so fast. He’s so light on his feet. When he slides, I don’t even hear him.”

Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic also profiled Turner ahead of his return to Washington, adding the wrinkle that when Turner and Daniel Hudson were traded in separate deals last July, both were on the COVID-related injured list and isolating, away from the team. Said Hudson: “Couldn’t hug anybody, couldn’t say bye. … It’ll be fun to see everybody — everybody that’s still there, anyways.”

The Nationals played a tribute video for both Turner and Hudson before Monday’s game.

Links & notes

MLB Pipeline updated their top 100 prospects in baseball. The biggest Dodgers mover was Bobby Miller, who was ranked 57th in March and now sits at No. 37. “He’s back in Tulsa now and has been healthy and showing off high-octane stuff, highlighted by a fastball that can get up to 101,” wrote Sam Dykstra. “He still needs to work deeper into games, but Miller could be at Chavez Ravine by the end of the summer.”

Research by Robert Arthur at Baseball Prospectus showed the MLB baseball has been more variable this year than in the past. Included in the article is this recent quote from Gavin Lux: “Some balls it seems like are carrying more than ever and then some feel like duds.”

Trevor Bauer’s appeal of his 324-game suspension began on Monday, and is expected to take several weeks. Alden Gonzalez at ESPN has an overview of the process.

Marlins pitcher Sergio Alcantara was named National League player of the week Monday thanks to allowing only one run in 17 innings last week. The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts was listed among the other noteworthy performances after hitting .357/.455/.821 with three home runs, four doubles, and 11 runs scored. Betts will have to settle for being named the True Blue LA batter of the week.

John Shea in the San Francisco Chronicle profiled the San Francisco company that makes and distributes every rosin bag used in a major league game.