Jorbit Vivas wins Midwest League player of the week

Dodgers minor league infielder Jorbit Vivas has a current 10-game hitting streak for High-A Great Lakes, and on Monday was named Midwest League player of the week.

All six games against Lansing last week were multi-hit affairs for Vivas, the lefty-hitting infielder who has played second base and third base this year for the Loons. Last week, Vivas tripled twice on Tuesday, homered on Wednesday, doubled Thursday, then doubled as part of a three-hit, three-RBI game Sunday.

For the week, Vivas was 14-for-25, hitting .560/.607/.920 with eight RBI and five runs scored. He walked three times and did not strike out.

Stats for @greatlakesloons infielder Jorbit Vivas this week (Midwest League rank):



.560 AVG (1st)

8 RBI (T-3rd)

.607 OBP (2nd)

.920 SLG (3rd)

1.527 OPS (2nd)

14 H (1st - next highest had 10)

2 3B (T-1st - both in the same game!)

5 XBH (T-2nd)

23 TB (1st)



Well deserved! https://t.co/js05aXE8tq — Noah Wolf (@nchaunceywolf) May 23, 2022

Much like Eddys Leonard, who along with Vivas and three others were added to the Dodgers’ 40-man roster in November, Vivas struggled in his first cold April in Michigan. Through 16 games, Vivas had just eight hits in 51 at-bats (.157) and only two doubles. But even then he was still walking (13) more than he struck out (nine).

Since then, Vivas is hitting .341/.420/.511 in 23 games, with five doubles, two home runs, and two triples.

On the season, he ranks in the top eight in the Midwest League in on-base percentage (.393), hits (38), and walks (22), the latter compared to only 14 strikeouts. Vivas, who turned 21 in March, has a 129 wRC+ this season.

Vivas is the second Loons player to win a weekly honor this season. Kyle Hurt was named Midwest League pitcher of the week for the week of April 18-24, when the right-hander struck out 10 in six scoreless innings over two appearances.

Vivas’ hit streak got him mentioned as part of MLB Pipeline’s prospect team of the week as well.

