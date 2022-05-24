Dodgers vs. Nationals Game II chat

The Dodgers and Nationals are back at it for the middle game in Washington D.C. Walker Buehler starts for the Dodgers, with old friend Josiah Gray pitching for the home team.
Dodgers-Nationals lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Nationals
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Nationals
|RF
|Betts
|2B
|C.Hernández (S)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|C
|Ruiz (S)
|SS
|Turner
|RF
|Soto (L)
|C
|Smith
|DH
|Cruz
|2B
|Muncy (L)
|1B
|Bell (S)
|3B
|Turner
|LF
|Y.Hernandez (L)
|DH
|Ríos (L)
|3B
|Franco
|CF
|Taylor
|CF
|Thomas
|LF
|Lux (L)
|SS
|Strange-Gordon (L)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (28-13) at Nationals (14-29)
- Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Josiah Gray
- Location: Nationals Park, Washington D.C.
- Time: 4:05 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
