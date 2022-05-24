 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Nationals Game II chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: MAY 21 Dodgers at Phillies Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dodgers and Nationals are back at it for the middle game in Washington D.C. Walker Buehler starts for the Dodgers, with old friend Josiah Gray pitching for the home team.

Dodgers-Nationals lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Nationals
RF Betts 2B C.Hernández (S)
1B Freeman (L) C Ruiz (S)
SS Turner RF Soto (L)
C Smith DH Cruz
2B Muncy (L) 1B Bell (S)
3B Turner LF Y.Hernandez (L)
DH Ríos (L) 3B Franco
CF Taylor CF Thomas
LF Lux (L) SS Strange-Gordon (L)
Walker Buehler vs. Josiah Gray on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (28-13) at Nationals (14-29)
  • Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Josiah Gray
  • Location: Nationals Park, Washington D.C.
  • Time: 4:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

