 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals

May 24: Dodgers 9, Nationals 4

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

The Dodgers hit four home runs, including two by Mookie Betts, in a second straight rout of the Nationals on Tuesday night at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

4 Total Updates Since
May 23, 2022, 9:12am PDT