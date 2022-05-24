May 24: Dodgers 9, Nationals 4

The Dodgers hit four home runs, including two by Mookie Betts, in a second straight rout of the Nationals on Tuesday night at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
May 23, 2022, 9:12am PDT
May 24
Off day? Not for the red-hot Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts hit two home runs and reached base four times in the Dodgers’ second straight rout of the Nationals in Washington D.C.
May 24
Dodgers vs. Nationals Game II chat
Walker Buehler and the Dodgers battle Josiah Gray and the Nationals on Tuesday night at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
May 24
Freddie Freeman keeps hitting doubles
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has a lot of doubles to start his first year in Los Angeles.
May 23
A series of reunions in Washington D.C.
The Dodgers play the Nationals for three games, which features Trea Turner’s first time back in Washington D.C., and former Dodgers Keibert Ruiz and Josiah Gray now entrenched with the Nats.