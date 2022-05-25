Jason Martin drives in five as Oklahoma City cruises to another victory

Two blowout wins, a rainout and a loss make up this trip around the minor leagues and Dodgers affiliates.

Player of the day

Outfielder Jason Martin was responsible for five runs coming to the plate Tuesday night, reaching base three times in six plate appearances.

Bases loaded, but not for long.



Jason Martin keeps the big inning going with a three-run double! pic.twitter.com/xdtAVoCIL7 — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) May 25, 2022

Martin came up in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and laced a double that one-hopped the wall down the right field corner. All three runners scored and Martin would later score on a Miguel Vargas single.

The 26-year-old would walk with the bases loaded in the sixth and brought home another run with a groundout in the eighth. Martin owns a .920 OPS this season, which was seventh among the nine hitters in the lineup for OKC Tuesday.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City continued to pile up runs as an offense this season, scoring seven runs in the fourth inning that led to a commanding 14-7 win over Reno (Diamondbacks) at home.

Prior to Martin’s three-run double in the fourth, Jake Lamb had opened the scoring with a three-run homer to give the Dodgers a 3-0 lead. By the time the dust settled on the fourth inning, OKC had sent 11 men to the plate to score seven.

LAMB BOMB



#11 is a smash to the Skyline Deck to break the scoreless tie! pic.twitter.com/Lqn99tUqGN — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) May 25, 2022

The Dodgers tacked on two more runs in the fifth on Michael Busch’s second homer in Triple-A. Busch reached base three time Tuesday and has a .982 OPS in seven games since his promotion to Triple-A.

After giving up three runs on a Stone Garrett three-run homer in the top of the sixth, the Dodgers would take five walks, four of them consecutively, to get all three runs back to take a 12-3 lead.

Reno would go on to score four more over the next two frames but it wasn’t nearly enough to keep pace with OKC.

Tuesday was the third time in May that the Dodgers scored at least 14 runs in a game and the third time they scored seven runs in an inning.

Double-A Tulsa

Today's game (05/24/22) has been rained out. We will be playing a doubleheader this Friday (05/27/22) with the first game to start at 4:35 PM. — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) May 24, 2022

High-A Great Lakes

After falling behind 4-0 quickly in the first inning Tuesday, Great Lakes would come back to tie the score in the fourth inning. But they would score no more and eventually fell 6-4 to South Bend (Cubs).

Loons’ starter Emmet Sheehan would leave the game without recording an out in the first inning. The right-hander walked three of the first four batters and gave up two doubles to fall behind 3-0. Another run would later be charged to Sheehan on a run-scoring groundout.

Great Lakes immediately loaded the bases in the top of the second with nobody out, looking like they would answer back. The next two batters struck out however and only one run would come across on a wild pitch.

The Loons would load the bases again in the fourth and produced better results the second time around. Aldrich De Jongh and Jonny DeLuca each singled home a run and Eddys Leonard walked to tie the score at four apiece. South Bend would escape any further damage by getting Player of the Week honoree Jorbit Vivas to ground into a double play.

The score remained the same until the Cubs took their final swings in the eighth. Two of the first three batters of the inning walked and both came around on a Fabian Pertuz double to give South Bend the lead and eventually, the win.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes took advantage of 12 walks Tuesday, scoring early and never looking back on their way to a 10-4 victory over Visalia (Diamondbacks).

Within the first seven batters of the game, Rancho had already been walked four times and had a hit batter. An Alex De Jesus single after the first two walks brought home the first run and two more came in when Damon Keith walked and Austin Gauthier was hit by a pitch.

Rancho scored two more in the third when they were gifted with a two-out error, allowing Keith to come around from second. Gauthier scored four pitches later on a Julio Carrion single deflected off the pitcher’s glove out into center field.

Four of the 12 walks in the came belonged to top prospect Diego Cartaya. While he didn’t have a hit, Cartaya still worked a walk in the sixth while the bases were loaded to increase Rancho’s lead to 6-1.

The Quakes would tack on four more in the eighth after once again lading the bases on three walks. Another Rawhide fielding error, a double and a single put the game out of reach for Visalia.

