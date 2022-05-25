May 25: Nationals 1, Dodgers 0

Julio Urías pitched six strong innings but the Dodgers offense was shut out for the first time in 2022 in a loss to the the Nationals on Wednesday afternoon at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
May 25
One hit with runners on base equals a loss for the Dodgers
The Dodgers were shut out for the first time in 2022, dropping the series finale to the Nationals in Washington D.C. by just one run.
May 25
Dodgers vs. Nationals Game III chat
Dodgers look to sweep the Nationals in Washington
May 23
A series of reunions in Washington D.C.
The Dodgers play the Nationals for three games, which features Trea Turner’s first time back in Washington D.C., and former Dodgers Keibert Ruiz and Josiah Gray now entrenched with the Nats.