 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v. Washington Nationals

May 25: Nationals 1, Dodgers 0

LA shut out for first time in 2022

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
/ new

Julio Urías pitched six strong innings but the Dodgers offense was shut out for the first time in 2022 in a loss to the the Nationals on Wednesday afternoon at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

3 Total Updates Since
May 23, 2022, 9:12am PDT