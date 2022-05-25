Dodgers vs. Nationals Game III chat

The Dodgers send out Julio Urías for the final game of this series against the Nationals, looking for the sweep before traveling to Arizona for four against the Diamondbacks.
Dodgers-Nationals lineups
Today's #Dodgers lineup at Nationals: pic.twitter.com/ZqeZryjt3I— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 25, 2022
You know it's not the same as it was. #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/5Rr2C5vllI— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 25, 2022
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (29-13) at Nationals (14-30)
- Pitchers: Julio Urías vs Erick Fedde
- Location: Nationals Park, Washington D.C.
- Time: 1.05 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
