Dodgers vs. Nationals Game III chat

Dodgers look to sweep the Nationals in Washington

By Estevão Maximo
Los Angeles Dodgers v Washington Nationals Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Dodgers send out Julio Urías for the final game of this series against the Nationals, looking for the sweep before traveling to Arizona for four against the Diamondbacks.

Dodgers-Nationals lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (29-13) at Nationals (14-30)
  • Pitchers: Julio Urías vs Erick Fedde
  • Location: Nationals Park, Washington D.C.
  • Time: 1.05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

