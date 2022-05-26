Dave Roberts on Texas school shooting: ‘Enough is enough’

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts before Wednesday’s series finale in Washington D.C. said he felt compelled to comment on Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

You can read full accounts of Roberts’ comments from MLB.com, the Los Angeles Times, and elsewhere. Here is an excerpt from Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register:

“It’s ironic that I’m sitting here in the nation’s capital where it’s been run up the flagpole, but it just seems to come to a hard stop at the Senate,” Roberts said. “How there can’t be a bipartisan consensus on an issue like this – it’s very disheartening. It’s very irresponsible by our nation’s leaders. Something needs to be done. Like everyone has said, enough is enough. When is enough enough?”

Here is video from that pregame scrum, from SportsNet LA:

"I just don’t think they’re doing the job they’re called to do, to be quite frank. And we just can’t be afraid to hold people to a higher standard of accountability." Dave Roberts spoke pregame about the school shooting in Texas. pic.twitter.com/aoxJsiOeUQ — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 25, 2022

Links

The timeline of a seemingly innocuous comment turning into Juan Soto trade rumors has been fascinating. Jorge Castillo at the Los Angeles Times does a good job in separating the wheat from the chaff in analyzing the Dodgers’ ability to add the superstar hitter. Noted within is this comment from an executive on what it might take to land Soto in a trade: “Whatever you think, and then double it.”

David Schoenfield at ESPN sized up various disappointments earlier in the season, and among his choices were that the panic is real for Cody Bellinger, mostly because of a strikeout rate (31.5 percent through Wednesday) that is even higher than his putrid 2021 campaign; and that Max Muncy will eventually turn things around. “He is hitting more fly balls and it’s the wrong year to do that, but I have to think eventually he’ll get to more power considering his history, including 36 home runs last season,” Schoenfield wrote.

Baseball America updated its ranking of the Dodgers’ top 30 prospects. The most notable improvements came from shortstop Jacob Amaya, up from 14th in the organization to No. 9 after a strong start for Double-A Tulsa. Michael Grove, who made his major league debut on May 15, also moved up, from 24th to 14th.

Billie Jean King and fellow Dodgers co-owner and chairman Mark Walter are reportedly teaming up to start a new women’s professional hockey league within the next year, John Wawrow at the Associated Press reports.

The Major league umpires’ UMPS CARE charity auction starts Thursday at 7 a.m. PT, to raise money for, among other things, “college scholarships for adopted children, ballpark visits for youth-based organizations and military families, training for teens in leadership skills and umpire mechanics and hospital visits.”