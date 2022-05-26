Another rainout, another blowout and a wild ninth inning make up the Dodgers minors report on Wednesday’s happenings.

Player of the day

Gavin Stone has been dealing of late and Wednesday continued a streak of 13 scoreless innings for the right-hander. Though the Drillers didn’t come away with a victory, Stone fired off five innings without giving up a run, while scattering four hits and two walks, striking out seven in the process.

Following his impressive #DrillVille debut, Gavin Stone is tonight's @ArvestBank Player of the Game.



5 IP | 4 H | 0 ER | 2 BB | 7 SO pic.twitter.com/HaFO3DN5CD — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) May 26, 2022

The 23-year-old hasn’t allowed a run in his first two starts in Double-A and has given up just one run in his last 26 innings, spanning five starts. Stone’s ERA has shrunk to a combined 1.03 in eight starts, allowing just five runs (four earned) all year.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Tonight’s game against the @Aces has been postponed due to rain.



It will be played in a double-header tomorrow, with first pitch at 4:45 p.m. pic.twitter.com/2xuhUWcDDZ — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) May 26, 2022

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers couldn’t capitalize on the strong start from Stone Wednesday, giving up six runs in the sixth and eventually falling 7-4 to Springfield (Cardinals).

Everything looked great after five innings for the home team, jumping out to a 4-0 lead that included three in the bottom of the fifth. But that’s when the Cardinals struck for their big inning.

Tanner Dodson walked three of the first five batters he face after relieving Stone. After giving up an RBI-single to Justin Toerner and loading the bases with his third walk, Dodson gave way to Austin Drury.

Before Drury could close the door on the inning, Springfield tallied five more runs on a bases-loaded walk, two-run double, sacrifice fly and even scored one on a wild pitch.

Tulsa managed just one hit the rest of the way and that was erased by a double play.

Carson Taylor brought in the first two runs for the Drillers without the privilege of a hit. The catcher was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the first and brought home another on a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Kody Hoese would drive in a run on an RBI-single and Tulsa scored their final run on a wild pitch that brought Devin Mann in from third.

High-A Great Lakes

A pitching duel came to life in the ninth inning as both teams scored three times in the final frame. Fortunately for the Loons, they entered the inning with a 1-0 lead and held on for the 4-3 win over South Bend (Cubs) on the road.

Eddys Leonard opened the ninth with a solo homer on the first pitch he saw and interestingly enough, the six batters for Great Lakes in the ninth combined to only see seven pitches.

Looking for more insurance, Jorbit Vivas singled and Jose Ramos doubled to put runners on second and third with nobody out. Two batters and two pitchers later, Imanol Vargas smacked a two-run single to give the Loons a 4-0 lead.

After the bottom half of the ninth started with an error, an RBI-double and two-run homer brought the Cubs back within one. The home run cleared the bases with two outs and Jose Hernandez would strike out the final batter to close out the win.

Starter Kyle Hurt was terrific in five scoreless for Great Lakes. The right-hander struck out seven with no walks on two hits to move to 3-0 on the year with a 1.74 ERA. Wednesday was the first time Hurt was allowed to pitch more than three innings and he rewarded the team with his fourth scoreless effort in seven games this season.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho’s offense put a hurt on Visalia (Diamondbacks) for the second night in a row, putting up another 10-spot to cruise to a 10-3 win in front of the home crowd.

The Quakes had taken a 7-0 lead early on by scoring one in the first, one in the second, three in the third and two more in the fourth. Even after the Rawhide scored two in the sixth to try to get off the mat, Rancho buried them with three more in the home half to run away with the game.

Most of the damage on offense came from the middle of the order for the Quakes. Damon Keith went 3-for-5 out of the cleanup spot to drive in three runs on three singles, while Gaige Howard brought in four more runs on two singles and a two-run double in a 3-for-4 effort.

Quakes’ starter Huei-Sheng Lin tossed four scoreless after working his way around two walks in the first inning. Amazingly, Visalia had the same amount of hits (12) and more walks (6) than Rancho but failed to get those runs across to keep pace.

Wednesday’s scores

Thursday’s schedule