Dodgers and Diamondbacks meet for the third time in 2022

The Dodgers arrive in Arizona looking to wash away the bad taste of losing two of three at Chase Field a month ago. Sweeping a four-game series at home over the Diamondbacks last week certainly helps but they’ve always played well at home against Arizona.

Dodgers/Diamondbacks 2022 Date Location Result Date Location Result Mon, Apr 25 Chase Field W, 4-0 Tue, Apr 26 Chase Field L, 5-3 Wed, Apr 27 Chase Field L, 3-1 Mon, May 16 Dodger Stadium W, 5-4 Tue, May 17 Dodger Stadium W, 7-6 Tue, May 17 Dodger Stadium W, 12-3 Wed, May 18 Dodger Stadium W, 5-3

For example, the Dodgers are 48-16 in Los Angeles when playing the Dbacks and 33-34 in Arizona since the start of the 2015 season. From 2016 to 2019, LA was an awful 15-24 at Chase Field.

Setting that aside to just include the Mookie Betts era, the Dodgers are 29-7 against the Dbacks and 13-6 in Arizona. Speaking of Betts, there aren’t many hitters going as well as he is currently. The Dodgers’ right fielder is 28-for-79 (.354) with nine homers, eight doubles and 24 RBI over his last 19 starts.

The trio of Betts, Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner at the top of the Dodgers order have combined to go 27-for-79 (.342) with nine doubles and two homers against the Diamondbacks this season.

From the give me something to believe in department, Max Muncy is 6-for-22 (.273) against Arizona pitching and 14-for-111 (.126) against all other teams.

The snakes have been a hard bunch to figure out in 2022, sporting a 23-22 record despite a -16 run differential. Since taking two of three from the Dodgers at home in April, they’ve gone 15-11 with four of those losses coming to the Dodgers.

Arizona has a 4.01 ERA as a team (3.70 for starters) as opposed to the 2.73 ERA for the Dodgers (2.49 for starters). Here is what to expect for starting pitching this weekend.

Odds

Dodgers are -180 favorites to win Thursday’s series opener, per Draft Kings.

Pitching matchups

Thursday, 6:40 p.m. PT

Mitch White vs. Humberto Castellanos

SportsNet LA

Friday, 6:40 p.m.

Tony Gonsolin vs. Madison Bumgarner

SportsNet LA

Saturday, 4:15 p.m.

TBD vs. Merrill Kelly

FOX

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.

Tyler Anderson vs. TBD

SportsNet LA