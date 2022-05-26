Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game VIII chat

The Dodgers start their third series against the Diamondbacks, which matches LA’s total against the other three teams in the National League West combined.
Dodgers/D-backs lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|D-backs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|D-backs
|RF
|Betts
|C
|Varsho (L)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|3B
|Rojas (L)
|SS
|Turner
|2B
|Marte (S)
|C
|Smith
|DH
|Walker
|DH
|Ríos (L)
|LF
|Peralta (L)
|3B
|Turner
|1B
|Smith (L)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|RF
|McCarthy (L)
|LF
|Taylor
|CF
|Thomas (L)
|2B
|Lux (L)
|SS
|Perdomo (S)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (29-14) at D-backs (23-22)
- Pitchers: Mitch White vs. Humberto Castellanos
- Location: Chase Field, Phoenix
- Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
