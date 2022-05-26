 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game VIII chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: MAY 21 Dodgers at Phillies Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dodgers start their third series against the Diamondbacks, which matches LA’s total against the other three teams in the National League West combined.

Dodgers/D-backs lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos D-backs
RF Betts C Varsho (L)
1B Freeman (L) 3B Rojas (L)
SS Turner 2B Marte (S)
C Smith DH Walker
DH Ríos (L) LF Peralta (L)
3B Turner 1B Smith (L)
CF Bellinger (L) RF McCarthy (L)
LF Taylor CF Thomas (L)
2B Lux (L) SS Perdomo (S)

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (29-14) at D-backs (23-22)
  • Pitchers: Mitch White vs. Humberto Castellanos
  • Location: Chase Field, Phoenix
  • Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

