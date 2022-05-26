May 26: Dodgers 14, Diamondbacks 1

The Dodgers set season highs in runs and hits, the latter one shy of the franchise mark since moving to Los Angeles, routing the Diamondbacks on Thursday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.
May 26, 2022, 12:09pm PDT
May 26, 2022, 12:09pm PDT
May 26
Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts keep Dodgers offense humming
Freddie Freeman had four hits, including a home run and three doubles, and Mookie Betts reached base four times, scoring thrice in the Dodgers’ blowout of the Diamondbacks on Thursday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.
May 26
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game VIII chat
The Dodgers play the Diamondbacks for a weekend series beginning Thursday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.
May 26
Dodgers and Dbacks meet for the third time in 2022
The Dodgers head to Arizona to play the Dbacks for the third series this season. LA has won five of the seven meetings this year but the snakes took two of three last month at Chase Field.