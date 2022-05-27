Notes: Promotional schedule, Julio Urías and Jaime Jarrin

The Dodgers announced the rest of the 2022 promotional schedule Thursday. Bobbleheads are always a popular item and there a re several to get before season’s end.

Players and dates for bobbleheads include Cody Bellinger (July 21), Clayton Kershaw (July 26), Freddie Freeman (Aug. 10), Dustin May (Sept. 22), Austin Barnes (Sept. 24), Mookie Betts (Oct. 3) and Justin Turner (Oct. 4).

The club will celebrate Hall of Fame broadcaster, Jaime Jarrín, on Saturday, Oct. 1. Major League Baseball’s longest-tenured broadcaster is set to retire at the conclusion of the 2022 season after serving 64 years as the “Spanish Voice of the Dodgers”.

Happy anniversary

Friday marks six years since Julio Urías made his debut in the majors at 19 years old. The lefty made the start that day at Citi Field against the Mets and quickly became a part of the rotation that season.

Going through shoulder surgery in 2017, it was a long road back to being a steady member of the pitching staff. But fight he did, as Urías has become one of the better starters in baseball and owns a 35-14 record (20-3 last season) with a career 3.03 ERA that only seems to be headed lower.

