Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game IX chat

Ryan Pepiot is on the mound for the Dodgers, back up to make his third major league start. Madison Bumgarner starts for the Diamondbacks, making his 331st career start.
Dodgers/D-backs lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|D-backs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|D-backs
|RF
|Betts
|DH
|Varsho (L)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|3B
|Rojas (L)
|SS
|Turner
|2B
|Marte (S)
|C
|Smith
|1B
|Walker
|3B
|Turner
|LF
|Peralta (L)
|LF
|Taylor
|RF
|Smith (L)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|CF
|Thomas (L)
|2B
|Alberto
|SS
|Perdomo (S)
|DH
|Ríos (L)
|C
|Herrera (S)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (30-14) at D-backs (23-23)
- Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Madison Bumgarner
- Location: Chase Field, Phoenix
- Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
