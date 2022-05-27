 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game IX chat

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Ryan Pepiot is on the mound for the Dodgers, back up to make his third major league start. Madison Bumgarner starts for the Diamondbacks, making his 331st career start.

Dodgers/D-backs lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos D-backs
RF Betts DH Varsho (L)
1B Freeman (L) 3B Rojas (L)
SS Turner 2B Marte (S)
C Smith 1B Walker
3B Turner LF Peralta (L)
LF Taylor RF Smith (L)
CF Bellinger (L) CF Thomas (L)
2B Alberto SS Perdomo (S)
DH Ríos (L) C Herrera (S)
Ryan Pepiot vs. Madison Bumgarner on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (30-14) at D-backs (23-23)
  • Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Madison Bumgarner
  • Location: Chase Field, Phoenix
  • Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

