MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

May 27: Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 4

3 home runs for LA

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Ryan Walton
The Dodgers got home runs by Edwin Ríos, Mookie Betts, and Trea Turner to beat the Diamondbacks on Friday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.

May 26, 2022, 12:09pm PDT