May 27: Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 4

The Dodgers got home runs by Edwin Ríos, Mookie Betts, and Trea Turner to beat the Diamondbacks on Friday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.
May 26, 2022, 12:09pm PDT
May 27
Edwin Ríos leads another Dodgers power display
Edwin Ríos started the scoring with a three-run home run, off left-hander Madison Bumgarner no less, leading the Dodgers to a second straight win over the Diamondbacks.
May 27
Dodgers vs. D-backs Game IX chat
The Dodgers battle the Diamondbacks in the second of a four-game weekend series at Chase Field in Phoenix.
May 27
Bickford optioned to make room for Pepiot’s return
The Dodgers recalled Ryan Pepiot to make his third major league start, and optioned pitcher Phil Bickford to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
May 26
Dodgers and Dbacks meet for the third time in 2022
The Dodgers head to Arizona to play the Dbacks for the third series this season. LA has won five of the seven meetings this year but the snakes took two of three last month at Chase Field.