Dave Roberts & Gabe Kapler team up for PSA denouncing hate and violence against Asian Americans

As part of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Giants manager Gabe Kapler teamed up for a public service announcement denouncing hate and violence.

“AAPI hate has no place in America,” said Roberts, who was born in Japan and whose mother is Japanese. “It’s just wrong.”

“We agree 100-percent on this: there’s no room anywhere for the violence and harassment that Asian Americans have been facing across this country,” said Kapler.

The Dodgers and @SFGiants may be rivals on the field but stand firmly together against AAPI hate and violence. #NoHateAtHomePlate pic.twitter.com/GdlT495pbR — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 27, 2022

Links

Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times profiled Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel, particularly noting the contrast between the right-hander’s persona both on and off the mound.

Among the many notes in Jayson Stark’s latest column at The Athletic is that the 1939 Yankees hold the MLB record with a +401 run differential. The Dodgers are on pace to break that this season.

Matt Monagan at MLB.com chronicled the various records for visiting teams at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia eating chessesteaks. Included among the champions within is Chad Chop, who was a video coordinator for the Dodgers in 2019-20. Before that, Chop was with the Giants when he ate a then-record 10 cheesesteaks in one day in Philly.

I was a guest on the FnA podcast Friday with Adam Auslund and Kevin Figgers at 570 AM, talking Dodgers and more.

The start of Friday’s Giants-Reds game in Cincinnati was delayed by rain, but there were also pregame fireworks. Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson over a fantasy football dispute, report C. Trent Rosecrans and Andrew Baggarly at The Athletic. Pederson talked about the incident after the game, in possibly the most bizarre MLB story this season to date: