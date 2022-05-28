 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game X chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: MAY 24 Dodgers at Nationals Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Today is the first Saturday with exclusive Fox telecasts, with three MLB games on the network in the 4-7 p.m. PT window. Dodgers-Diamondbacks will be shown to roughly 36 percent of the country, including these television markets, per Fox: Albuquerque, Austin, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Fresno, Houston, Las Vegas, Little Rock, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Tulsa.

Adam Amin and Eric Karros are on the call.

Dodgers/D-backs lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos D-backs
RF Betts 3B Rojas (L)
1B Freeman (L) DH Smith (L)
SS Turner 2B Marte (S)
C Smith 1B Walker
DH Ríos (L) LF Peralta (L)
3B Turner RF McCarthy (L)
CF Bellinger (L) CF Thomas (L)
LF Taylor SS Perdomo (S)
2B Lux (L) C Herrera (S)
Tony Gonsolin vs. Merrill Kelly on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (31-14) at D-backs (23-24)
  • Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Merrill Kelly
  • Location: Chase Field, Phoenix
  • Time: 4:15 p.m. PT
  • TV: Fox

