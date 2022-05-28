Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game X chat

Today is the first Saturday with exclusive Fox telecasts, with three MLB games on the network in the 4-7 p.m. PT window. Dodgers-Diamondbacks will be shown to roughly 36 percent of the country, including these television markets, per Fox: Albuquerque, Austin, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Fresno, Houston, Las Vegas, Little Rock, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Tulsa.
Adam Amin and Eric Karros are on the call.
Dodgers/D-backs lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|D-backs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|D-backs
|RF
|Betts
|3B
|Rojas (L)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|DH
|Smith (L)
|SS
|Turner
|2B
|Marte (S)
|C
|Smith
|1B
|Walker
|DH
|Ríos (L)
|LF
|Peralta (L)
|3B
|Turner
|RF
|McCarthy (L)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|CF
|Thomas (L)
|LF
|Taylor
|SS
|Perdomo (S)
|2B
|Lux (L)
|C
|Herrera (S)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (31-14) at D-backs (23-24)
- Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Merrill Kelly
- Location: Chase Field, Phoenix
- Time: 4:15 p.m. PT
- TV: Fox
