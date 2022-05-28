Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game X chat

Today is the first Saturday with exclusive Fox telecasts, with three MLB games on the network in the 4-7 p.m. PT window. Dodgers-Diamondbacks will be shown to roughly 36 percent of the country, including these television markets, per Fox: Albuquerque, Austin, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Fresno, Houston, Las Vegas, Little Rock, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Tulsa.

Adam Amin and Eric Karros are on the call.

Dodgers/D-backs lineups Pos Dodgers Pos D-backs Pos Dodgers Pos D-backs RF Betts 3B Rojas (L) 1B Freeman (L) DH Smith (L) SS Turner 2B Marte (S) C Smith 1B Walker DH Ríos (L) LF Peralta (L) 3B Turner RF McCarthy (L) CF Bellinger (L) CF Thomas (L) LF Taylor SS Perdomo (S) 2B Lux (L) C Herrera (S)

Game info