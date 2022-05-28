May 28: Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2

Tony Gonsolin pitched six scoreless innings, Mookie Betts homered, Trea Turner extended his hitting streak to 20 games, and Justin Turner had four hits in the Dodgers third straight win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday evening at Chase Field in Phoenix.
May 26, 2022, 12:09pm PDT
May 28
Tony Gonsolin’s steady hand helps Dodgers to another win
Tony Gonsolin was strong for six innings, and along with a stingy Dodgers bullpen was able to make three runs hold up in a win over the Diamondbacks, the third straight victory for Los Angeles.
May 28
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game X chat
Dodgers play the Diamondbacks in the third of a four-game weekend series.
May 28
Max Muncy placed on injured list with left elbow inflammation
Max Muncy was placed on the injured list with left elbow inflammation, and outfielder Kevin Pillar was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Also, Michael Grove was called up, Ryan Pepiot was optioned, and Tommy Kahnle landed on the 60-day injured list.
May 26
Dodgers and Dbacks meet for the third time in 2022
The Dodgers head to Arizona to play the Dbacks for the third series this season. LA has won five of the seven meetings this year but the snakes took two of three last month at Chase Field.