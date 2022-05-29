 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game XI chat

Dodgers try to finish up road trip with another sweep over the D-Backs

By Craig Minami
/ new
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

A few notes before today’s game:

  • A victory today will mean the 2022 Dodgers will join the 1962, 2009 and 2010 teams ]with 20 or more wins in May
  • Trea Turner will try to extend his hitting streak to 21 games, during his current streak, Turner his hitting .359/.427/.577
  • Tyler Anderson is a few innings shy to qualify for pitching rates statistical leaderboard. This season, Anderson has 42 strikeouts and five walks, the resulting 8.4 strikeout to walk ratio would lead the National League
  • After today’s game, the Dodgers will not play the Diamondbacks until Monday September 12th, a span of 92 games. The Dodgers will finish with their season series against the Diamondbacks with a three-game series at Arizona followed by five game series including another day-night double-header at Dodger Stadium

Dodgers/D-Backs lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Diamondbacks
Pos Dodgers Pos Diamondbacks
RF Betts LF Hummel (S)
1B Freeman (L) 3B Rojas (L)
SS T. Turner DH Marte (S)
DH Smith 1B Walker
3B Rios (L) RF McCarthy (L)
CF Taylor SS Perdomo (S)
LF Pillar CF Thomas (L)
2B Lux (L) 2B Hager
C Barnes C Herrera (S)
Tyler Anderson vs. Zach Davies on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (32-14) at D-Backs (23-25)
  • Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Zach Davies
  • Location: Chase Field, Phoenix
  • Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...