Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game XI chat

A few notes before today’s game:
- A victory today will mean the 2022 Dodgers will join the 1962, 2009 and 2010 teams ]with 20 or more wins in May
- Trea Turner will try to extend his hitting streak to 21 games, during his current streak, Turner his hitting .359/.427/.577
- Tyler Anderson is a few innings shy to qualify for pitching rates statistical leaderboard. This season, Anderson has 42 strikeouts and five walks, the resulting 8.4 strikeout to walk ratio would lead the National League
- After today’s game, the Dodgers will not play the Diamondbacks until Monday September 12th, a span of 92 games. The Dodgers will finish with their season series against the Diamondbacks with a three-game series at Arizona followed by five game series including another day-night double-header at Dodger Stadium
Dodgers/D-Backs lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Diamondbacks
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Diamondbacks
|RF
|Betts
|LF
|Hummel (S)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|3B
|Rojas (L)
|SS
|T. Turner
|DH
|Marte (S)
|DH
|Smith
|1B
|Walker
|3B
|Rios (L)
|RF
|McCarthy (L)
|CF
|Taylor
|SS
|Perdomo (S)
|LF
|Pillar
|CF
|Thomas (L)
|2B
|Lux (L)
|2B
|Hager
|C
|Barnes
|C
|Herrera (S)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (32-14) at D-Backs (23-25)
- Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Zach Davies
- Location: Chase Field, Phoenix
- Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
