May 29: Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 1

Tyler Anderson pitched six scoreless innings and Will Smith homered, finishing off a Dodgers four-game sweep of the Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon at Chase Field in Phoenix.
May 26, 2022, 12:09pm PDT
May 29
Anderson and Dodgers complete sweep with 3-1 win over D-Backs
Last four-game sweep at AZ by Dodgers was in 2004
May 29
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game XI chat
Dodgers try to finish up road trip with another sweep over the D-Backs
May 26
Dodgers and Dbacks meet for the third time in 2022
The Dodgers head to Arizona to play the Dbacks for the third series this season. LA has won five of the seven meetings this year but the snakes took two of three last month at Chase Field.