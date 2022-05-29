Anderson and Dodgers complete sweep with 3-1 win over D-Backs

After dropping their first series to Arizona in April, the Dodgers have completed consecutive four-game sweeps against the Diamondbacks. And while their offense has provided large winning margins this season, these last two games were much closer.

For some perspective, when the Dodgers score five or more runs, they are nearly unbeatable with a 27-2 record. Today was the Dodgers sixth win when scoring four or less runs.

Tyler Anderson provided another great start as he continued his personal scoreless streak to 20 innings.

Anderson pitched six innings and gave up five hits and one walk. His six strikeouts brings his season totals to 48 strikeouts against six walks for an 8.0 strikeout to walk ratio.

Six shutout innings. Tyler's locked in. pic.twitter.com/D3aZR9pkqR — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 29, 2022

Because of the ongoing absence of Blake Treinen and continuing this long stretch of games played nearly everyday, the Dodgers have had to mix and match their relievers to get to the ninth inning.

David Price was the first pitcher out of the pen and he was solid. Price struck out two and only allowed an infield single.

Evan Phillips gave up a hit and a walk against the top of the Diamondback lineup. But he also got a nicely executed double play from Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner and a strikeout to end the inning.

Craig Kimbrel has not been light’s out as the closer in terms of clean innings but with the three-run lead, the one run allowed only meant no team shutout. Kimbrel struck out two to pick up his tenth save of the season.

Arizona probably did what they wanted on the mound but the Dodgers did just enough to win the game.

After a scoreless first inning, Will Smith led off the second and on the 12th pitch of his at-bat, Smith homered to right-center near the famous swimming pool.

12 pitch AB? Advantage Will. pic.twitter.com/ri3jkw3YUq — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 29, 2022

The Dodgers added on in the third inning. Gavin Lux singled and Austin Barnes walked to begin the threat. Both runners advanced on the Mookie Betts fly out to left. Freddie Freeman dunked a single to left to Lux and Trea Turner’s ground out scored Barnes giving the Dodgers a 3-0 lead.

Zach Davies held the Dodgers scoreless after that and he did pitch better than his last start against the Dodgers. He finished with 5⅓ innings pitched, giving up those three runs, four hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

It will be interesting to see what the D-Backs looks like in September, will they make some deals to contenders and bring up more young players. Or will they put together a stretch to get into the Wild-Card race.

The Dodgers won’t play them until September 12th but for now, their 9-2 record against Arizona certainly helped the Dodgers get off to a good start this season.

Turner moves up on Los Angeles Dodger hitting streak leaders

Trea Turner’s single in the sixth inning extended his hitting streak to 21 games. That ties Steve Garvey’s 21-game streak in 1978.

Next up for Turner are the following:

Nomar Garciaparra - 22 games in 2006

Brett Butler - 23 games in 1991

John Shelby - 24 games in 1988

Further up are LA franchise leader Willie Davis’s 1969 31-game streak and Andre Ethier’s 30-game hitting streak in 2011.

Designated Hitters with some pop

While the average and OPS have a lot of room to improve, the Dodgers are getting some pop out of that position. Will Smith became the fifth Dodger to hit a home run as a designated hitter. Edwin Rios leads with five home runs and Justin Turner has two homers. Smith, Max Muncy and Austin Barnes each have one home run as a DH.

Home run: Will Smith (5)

WP — Tyler Anderson (6-0): 6 IP, 5 hits, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

LP — Zach Davies (2-3): 5⅓ IP, 3 runs, 4 hits, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts

Sv — Craig Kimbrel (10): 1 IP, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 HBP, 2 strikeouts

Up next

No holiday for the Dodgers as they return to Dodger Stadium to begin a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday evening.

Walker Buehler will go against Zach Thompson, first pitch will be at 7:10 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and MLB Network (out-of-market only)