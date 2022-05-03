Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly selected as preferred bidder for Chelsea F.C.

Reports out of Europe seem to indicate that Todd Boehly, part owner of the Dodgers, Lakers and Sparks, has been successful in his attempt to lead a consortium to buy the Premier League soccer team, Chelsea F.C. for over $5 billion.

By clinching preferred bidder status, the Boehly-Clearlake group — which also includes fellow Dodger owner Mark Walter — has committed not to sell a controlling stake in Chelsea for at least a decade and have until the end of the week to fully finalize the deal.

It was 10 years ago this week that Boehly was part of the Guggenheim Baseball Management group that bought the Dodgers. The businessman has also been recently linked to making a bid to buy the Denver Broncos.

Revealed: Clearlake Capital, the majority funder of Todd Boehly’s preferred bid for Chelsea Football Club, has offered assurances to the Premier League about the identities of its fund investors in an attempt to win swift approval for the takeover. https://t.co/jmhZNsRB1v — Mark Kleinman (@MarkKleinmanSky) May 1, 2022

To assure those concerned about the experience of what his group will do as owners, Boehly noted the Dodgers and ticket prices.

“We’ll have 4 million people coming out to Dodger Stadium this year,” said Boehly. “So, our goal is to give them the best possible experience. We still have the most affordable tickets in the league basically, for a stadium that’s full regularly.”

Links