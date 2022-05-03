Dodgers vs. Giants Game I chat

The Dodgers and Giants meet for the first time in 2022 on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Game one of 19 is a battle of southpaws, with Julio Urías facing Carlos Ródon.
Hanser Alberto gets a start at second base for the Dodgers, against the left-hander Ródon.
San Francisco called up infielder Kevin Padlo before the game, and will start him at third base. Mike Ford was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.
Dodgers-Giants lineups
|Pos
|Giants
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Giants
|Pos
|Dodgers
|RF
|Slater
|RF
|Betts
|CF
|Dubón
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|1B
|Ruf
|SS
|Turner
|DH
|Flores
|C
|Smith
|SS
|Crawford (L)
|DH
|Muncy (L)
|2B
|Estrada
|3B
|Turner
|3B
|Padlo
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|LF
|Williams
|LF
|Taylor
|C
|Bart
|2B
|Alberto
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (14-7) vs. Giants (14-8)
- Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. Carlos Ródon
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 1:10 p.m.
- TV: SportsNet LA, TBS (out of market)
