Dodgers vs. Giants Game I chat

The Dodgers and Giants meet for the first time in 2022 on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Game one of 19 is a battle of southpaws, with Julio Urías facing Carlos Ródon.

Hanser Alberto gets a start at second base for the Dodgers, against the left-hander Ródon.

San Francisco called up infielder Kevin Padlo before the game, and will start him at third base. Mike Ford was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

Dodgers-Giants lineups Pos Giants Pos Dodgers Pos Giants Pos Dodgers RF Slater RF Betts CF Dubón 1B Freeman (L) 1B Ruf SS Turner DH Flores C Smith SS Crawford (L) DH Muncy (L) 2B Estrada 3B Turner 3B Padlo CF Bellinger (L) LF Williams LF Taylor C Bart 2B Alberto

