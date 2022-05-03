 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Giants Game I chat

It begins again

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Detroit Tigers defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 during a MLB baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

The Dodgers and Giants meet for the first time in 2022 on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Game one of 19 is a battle of southpaws, with Julio Urías facing Carlos Ródon.

Hanser Alberto gets a start at second base for the Dodgers, against the left-hander Ródon.

San Francisco called up infielder Kevin Padlo before the game, and will start him at third base. Mike Ford was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

Dodgers-Giants lineups

Pos Giants Pos Dodgers
Pos Giants Pos Dodgers
RF Slater RF Betts
CF Dubón 1B Freeman (L)
1B Ruf SS Turner
DH Flores C Smith
SS Crawford (L) DH Muncy (L)
2B Estrada 3B Turner
3B Padlo CF Bellinger (L)
LF Williams LF Taylor
C Bart 2B Alberto
Julio Urías vs. Carlos Ródon on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (14-7) vs. Giants (14-8)
  • Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. Carlos Ródon
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 1:10 p.m.
  • TV: SportsNet LA, TBS (out of market)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...