May 3: Dodgers 3, Giants 1

Julio Urías pitched six scoreless innings, and Chris Taylor’s two-run single helped the Dodgers beat the Giants on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
May 2, 2022, 1:11pm PDT
May 3
Urías on target as Dodgers take opener with Giants
Julio Urías pounded the strike zone for six scoreless innings, Chris Taylor hit a two-run single to lift the Dodgers over Carlos Ródon and the Giants on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
May 3
Dodgers vs. Giants Game I chat
The Dodgers and Giants meet for the first time in 2022 on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
May 2
Dodgers and Giants meet for the first time in 2022
One year after the best pennant race in the history of the rivalry, the Dodgers and Giants are back, each playing at 100-win paces in the early going. They meet for the first time in 2022 on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.