Yunior Garcia homers for the second straight day for Rancho Cucamonga

Early deficits and comeback efforts were the norm in the Dodgers minors on Sunday, and a 20-year-old had a big day for the Quakes.

Player of the day

Two months shy of his 21st birthday, Low-A Rancho Cucamonga right fielder Yunior Garcia had his best game of the season in a win over Visalia. Garcia hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, then added a two-run single and scored in the fifth. Garcia drove in three, scored three, and also walked in addition to his two hits.

This is the first season above rookie ball for Garcia, who was signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2017. He’s played right field and first base for the Quakes this season, and has extra-base hits in four of his last five starts, including home runs on Saturday and Sunday, tripling his home run total on the season.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City rallied valiantly, but it turned out falling behind nine runs early was too much to overcome in a loss to the Reno Aces (D-backs). Starting pitcher Sam Gaviglio allowed seven runs while recording only seven outs.

Ryan Noda had a two-run home run for OKC. Tony Wolters doubled and had a two-run single. Michael Busch had an RBI double.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers also fell behind big early, with starter John Rooney allowing seven runs in the first two innings in a loss to the Springfield Cardinals. Rooney walked five and allowed five hits, and his problems were exacerbated by allowing five stolen bases.

Devin Mann homered for Tulsa in the loss. Jacob Amaya was 0-for-4 with a walk but also made this nice catch deep in foul territory.

High-A Great Lakes

Following the theme, the Loons fell behind and clawed back, only to fall short. But they came the closest of the top three affiliates, loading the bases with two outs in the ninth before falling to the South Bend Cubs.

Down four runs with two outs in the ninth, 40-man members Eddys Leonard and Jorbit Vivas had hits, with Vivas’ double bringing home a run. The next three batters walked, pulling Great Lakes within two runs. But a harmless groundout ended the comeback, and the game.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Garcia wasn’t alone on offense in the Quakes’ win over the Visalia Rawhide (D-backs). Shortstop Austin Gauthier had a two-run double as part of a four-run fifth inning, third baseman Alex De Jesus had two hits, including a double.

River Ryan, who was acquired from the Padres for Matt Beaty on March 28, made his Dodgers organizational debut on Sunday, pitching two scoreless innings for the Quakes, with four strikeouts. He worked around two walks and a single.

River Ryan is relieved after two innings of scoreless baseball in his Quakes debut.



37 pitches thrown - 27 of those were strikes❗️ pic.twitter.com/jS2EA5jP2D — Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (@RCQuakes) May 29, 2022

Jerming Rosario followed Ryan, and earned the win with four scoreless innings. He walked four but struck out five.

Transactions

High-A: On Saturday, pitcher Ben Casparius was promoted to Great Lakes. The Dodgers’ fifth-round draft pick last year out of UConn had a 35.6-percent strikeout rate in 29⅔ innings with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga.

Sunday scores

Tuesday schedule

4:05 p.m. PT: Great Lakes (TBA) vs. Fort Wayne [Padres] (TBA)

5:05 p.m.: Oklahoma City (TBA) at Round Rock [Rangers] (TBA)

5:05 p.m.: Tulsa (TBA) at San Antonio [Padres] (TBA)

6:30 p.m.: Rancho Cucamonga (Huei-Sheng Lin) vs. Lake Elsinore [Padres] (TBA)

All four teams are off Monday.