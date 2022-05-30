May 30: Pirates 6, Dodgers 5

Walker Buehler’s fastball got punished for two home runs, the Dodgers erased a four-run deficit to take the lead, only to have the Pirates rally to beat Craig Kimbrel in the ninth to win Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
May 30, 2022, 6:01am PDT
May 30
Kimbrel’s blown save negates Dodgers comeback
The Dodgers came back after the Pirates got to Walker Buehler, only to have Craig Kimbrel blow a save in a loss at Dodger Stadium on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
May 30
Dodgers vs. Pirates Game IV chat
Walker Buehler and the Dodgers face Zach Thompson and the Pirates on Memorial Day at Dodger Stadium.
May 30
Bellinger scratched from lineup with left leg tightness
Cody Bellinger was scratched from the Dodgers lineup with left leg tightness on Monday.
May 30
A battle of former Pirates draftees
Walker Buehler and Zach Thompson start the series opener Monday night at Dodger Stadium. Both were drafted out of high school by the Pirates, but did not sign.
May 30
Dodgers back home to face Pirates
The Dodgers host the Pirates for three games beginning Monday at Dodger Stadium.