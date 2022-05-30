After longest road trip, Dodgers back home to face Pirates

The Dodgers comported themselves quite well during their longest road trip of the season, winning eight out of ten games in Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and Phoenix. Now they are back home to face the Pirates, opening a seven-game homestand at Dodger Stadium.

Three series wins wearing gray uniforms did wonders for the Dodgers’ road record, which now stands at 18-9, the second-best in the majors. Their last road series loss came to these Pirates, dropping two out of three games three weeks ago at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

Those losses were stunning, and snapped a Dodgers’ 16-game win streak against the Pirates that went back to 2018.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Stat Pirates Dodgers Stat Pirates Dodgers Record 19-27 (.413) 33-14 (.702) Split 8-13 road 15-5 home Run diff. -84 (30th) +119 (1st) RS/game 3.37 (29th) 5.57 (1st) wRC+ 85 (27th) 120 (1st) HR 36 (25th) 55 (7th) SB 20 (t-21st) 29 (6th) RA/game 5.17 (27th) 3.04 (1st) ERA 4.52 (26th) 2.67 (1st) FIP 4.15 (21st) 3.37 (3rd) IP/start 4.27 (30th) 5.28 (10th) K rate 20.2% (24th) 24.2% (7th) BB rate 9.8% (27th) 7.1% (4th)

Back at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers’ mastery over the Pirates goes back even farther, having last lost a home game to Pittsburgh in 2016. Each of the last four trips to Los Angeles for the Pirates ended in a sweep. Those twelve wins in a row have seen Dodgers pitchers allow more than three runs only twice, giving up 27 total runs (2.25 per game) during that span.

This season, the Dodgers’ 15-5 home record is the best in baseball.

On paper, this is a mismatch, with the Dodgers leading the majors in runs scored and fewest runs allowed. They have outscored opponents by 119 runs, far and away the best mark in the majors. Pittsburgh is on the opposite end, having been outscored by 84 runs this year, 20 runs worse than the next-worst team (Kansas City).

Adding to the Pirates’ woes, with an offense averaging just 3.37 runs per game, 29th in the majors, is a number of regulars currently on the injured list. Outfielder Ben Gamel landed on the IL with a hamstring strain Sunday, joining outfielder Jake Marisnick (left thumb surgery), first baseman and old friend Yoshi Tsutsugo (lumbar strain), and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (right hamstring strain), all of whom will miss this series. That group combined for a home run, two doubles, and a handful of great catches during that series against the Dodgers three weeks ago.

Since beating the Dodgers in Pittsburgh, the Pirates have won one of their five series, and are 6-10 in games played. Though they did win a game against the Reds without getting a hit, the first team to do so since the Dodgers on June 28, 2008.

Starting pitching probables

Monday, 7:10 p.m. (SportsNet LA, MLB Network)

Walker Buehler vs. Zach Thompson

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. (SportsNet LA, MLB Network)

Julio Urías vs. TBA

Wednesday, 5:10 p.m. (SportsNet LA)

Mitch White vs. José Quintana