Cody Bellinger scratched from Dodgers lineup with left leg tightness

Dodgers centerfielder Cody Bellinger was a late scratch in Monday’s series opener against the Pirates, out with left leg tightness, the fourth time in the last seven days Bellinger has been out of the lineup.

Bellinger had a planned off day in Washington D.C. accelerated by a day last Tuesday when he was feeling ill. He didn’t start the last two games against the Nationals, though did play the final two innings on defense and bat twice in that series finale. Bellinger started the first three games in Arizona before another day off Sunday.

Dodgers-Pirates lineups Pos Pirates Pos Dodgers Pos Pirates Pos Dodgers DH Mitchell (L) RF Betts CF Reynolds (S) 1B Freeman (L) 3B Hayes SS Turner 1B VanMeter (L) C Smith RF Suwinski (L) DH Ríos (L) SS Castro (S) 3B Turner LF Marcano (L) LF Lux (L) 2B Castillo CF Pillar C Perez (L) 2B Alberto

He was slated to bat seventh in the series opener against Pittsburgh, but was removed from the lineup about 90 minutes before game time.

Bellinger this season is hitting .221/.291/.405 with five home runs, 11 doubles, a 99 wRC+, and a career-high 30.2-percent strikeout rate. He rates above average defensively by Defensive Runs Saved (+2 runs), Total Zone Rating (+2), and Outs Above Average (+1).

Hanser Alberto gets a start now in place of Bellinger, though at second base, necessitating with some positional musical chairs. Gavin Lux moves from second base to left field, and Kevin Pillar moves from left to center field. For Pillar, the former Chaminade High and Cal State Dominguez Hills standout, is playing his first home game as a Dodger, his hometown team growing up.

Pirates moves

With several position players on the injured list, Pittsburgh on Monday morning acquired infielder Yu Chang from the Guardians for cash considerations. He’s active for the series opener, but is not starting.

Infielder Hoy Park was optioned to Triple-A. Utility man Cole Tucker was designated for assignment.