Andrew Heaney continues progression with simulated game at Dodger Stadium

Andrew Heaney faced hitters in a simulated situation before Monday’s game at Dodger Stadium, his first time doing so since landing on the injured list in April with left shoulder discomfort.

Dave Roberts told reporters the plan for Heaney would be to throw a bullpen session in a few days, then start a minor league rehab assignment this weekend, at an affiliate to be determined.

Here are pregame interviews with Heaney and Roberts from Monday, per SportsNet LA.

"I feel good, ready to get back into compete mode." Andrew Heaney spoke about his sim game and where he's at with his rehab process. pic.twitter.com/0njnGDmXgU — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 31, 2022

Dave Roberts with a few pregame notes ahead of tonight's opener against the #Pirates. pic.twitter.com/nI5T7H0NOW — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 31, 2022

Links

In an ESPN writers roundtable looking at standings surprises good and bad, they got around to picking which team would finish with the best record. Three of four writers picked the Yankees, with between 98-103 victories. Jeff Passan picked the Dodgers to finish with 102 wins.

Advocates for Minor Leaguers has been tracking major league teams on how they are handling housing for minor leaguers, and if said minor leaguers are being paid for extended spring training. Marc Normandin at his newsletter wrote, “Advocates and the players are in a position to keep making noise about how things aren’t ideal yet. And the results have been excellent.”

The sale of Chelsea Football Club to a group led by Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly was finalized on Monday. Boehly will serve as chairman of the new ownership group of the Champions League team, the group which also includes Dodgers chairman Mark Walter.