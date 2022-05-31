No comeback this time for the Dodgers, who lose to the Pirates again

The Pirates this May along have more wins against the Dodgers than they did in the previous four seasons. The latest came Tuesday night, with a 5-3 win at Dodger Stadium that followed a similar pattern to the series opener.

Pittsburgh with the win clinched the season series win over the Dodgers, the first time that’s happened since 2016. The Pirates won five out of seven against Los Angeles that season, but from 2017-21, the Dodgers were 23-2 against them.

Just like Monday night, the Pirates hit two early home runs, including a multi-run shot by Tucupita Marcano, who entered the series with zero major league long balls but now has two.

Pittsburgh had a 4-0 advantage after two innings, and like Walker Buehler the night before, Julio Urías settled down and got through six innings, like he has in six of his last seven starts. Urías struck out eight, two more than any other start this season for the left-hander.

Again the Dodgers comeback started with a home run, this one a two-run shot by Trea Turner in the fourth inning. Turner had two hits on the night, extending his hitting streak to 23 games, during which he is hitting .330/.392/.527.

Turner had the only hits of the game for the Dodgers until the sixth inning, when a Chris Taylor single put runners at the corners with one out. Kevin Pillar, starting his third straight game with Cody Bellinger out with an adductor strain, struck out, but a passed ball by catcher Tyler Heineman scored Justin Turner from third base, bringing the Dodgers within a run.

A silver lining for the Dodgers was solid relief work, including Brusdar Graterol posting his fourth consecutive scoreless appearance of at least five outs.

David Price followed with four outs of his own, but not before Bryan Reynolds doubled home an insurance run in the eighth.

After David Bednar threw 50 pitches in two innings to close out Monday’s win, the Pirates turned to Will Crowe for the ninth on Tuesday. Crowe needed just 11 pitches to finish this one off.

This year, Pittsburgh has won four out of five over the Dodgers, with one game remaining.

Tuesday particulars

Home runs: Trea Turner (5); Michael Chavis (5), Tucupita Marcano (2)

WP — Mitch Keller (2-5): 5 IP, 2 hits, 2 runs, 5 walks, 5 strikeouts

LP — Julio Urías (3-5): 6 IP, 8 hits, 4 runs, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts

Sv — Will Crowe (2): 1 IP, zeroes

Up next

The Dodgers try to avoid the sweep on Wednesday evening, with an earlier start (5:10 p.m., SportsNet LA). Mitch White takes the mound trying to play stopper for Los Angeles, while left-hander José Quintana starts for Pittsburgh. Wednesday marks the Dodgers’ final game against a Pennsylvania team this season, so they’ve got that going for them.