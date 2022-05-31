 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers

May 31: Pirates 5, Dodgers 3

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

Two Pirates homered off Julio Urías, and the Dodgers comeback fell short, giving Los Angeles their fourth loss in five games to Pittsburgh this season.

4 Total Updates Since
May 30, 2022, 6:01am PDT