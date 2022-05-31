May 31: Pirates 5, Dodgers 3

Two Pirates homered off Julio Urías, and the Dodgers comeback fell short, giving Los Angeles their fourth loss in five games to Pittsburgh this season.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
May 30, 2022, 6:01am PDT
May 30, 2022, 6:01am PDT
-
June 1
Leading Off: Another Dodgers loss to the Pirates
The Dodgers lost two games in a row at Dodger Stadium to the Pirates, something that hadn’t happened since 2016. After winning 23 of the last 25 meetings between the two teams, the Dodgers have dropped four of five games in 2022 to lose the season series.
-
May 31
Dodgers drop season series to the Pirates
The Dodgers dropped a game to the Pirates yet again, losing the season series to a team they hadn’t lost to since 2018 before this year.
-
May 31
Dodgers vs. Pirates Game V chat
The Dodgers battle the Pirates on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
-
May 30
Dodgers back home to face Pirates
The Dodgers host the Pirates for three games beginning Monday at Dodger Stadium.