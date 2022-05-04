Diego Cartaya homers, scores winning run for Rancho

Two of the four games were postponed for Dodgers’ affiliates Tuesday. The two games that were played ended in the same score but only one in favor of the good guys.

Player of the day

The organization’s top prospect shined on the road for Rancho Cucamonga Tuesday. Catcher Diego Cartaya went 2-for-4 at the plate with a solo homer, a single and a walk. Cartaya looks like he is turning a corner at the plate after a slow start (9-for-54), following up a 4-for-4 performance Saturday with the two hits to open May.

Don’t tell Diego Cartaya he can’t swing in a 3-0 count.



The top @Dodgers prospect drills his fifth homer for the @RCQuakes. pic.twitter.com/m262ZHls1f — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 4, 2022

Triple-A Oklahoma City

The bid to come back from a 5-0 deficit fell a run short Tuesday as Oklahoma City fell 5-4 to Albuquerque (Rockies). The loss snaps a three-game win streak for the Dodgers.

Starter Beau Burrows retired five of the first six hitters of the for Oklahoma City but ran into trouble when he loaded the bases on two walks and a single with two outs in the second. A throwing error from Andy Burns let two score to give the Isotopes an early lead.

Two innings later, Burrows allowed Albuquerque to hit for the cycle. A leadoff homer was followed by a double and before the inning came to a close, Albuquerque had tripled and singled to score three in the frame.

OKC relievers retired the final 16 batters of the game to give their club a shot and they had some opportunities. The Dodgers left the bases loaded in the eighth without scratching a run across and had the tying run on in the ninth on a leadoff single from Jason Martin.

It would be a quick trip back to the dugout for Martin when he was caught stealing on the same pitch as Burns struck out on. Tony Wolters grounded out on the very next pitch to end it.

Martin had two of the five hits for the Dodgers Tuesday, ripping a two-run triple in the fifth — the first OKC hit of the night — and coming around to score on a Burns’ single during a three-run inning. OKC followed with another run on the sixth to bring themselves within a run of the Isotopes but that would be as close as they would get.

Double-A Tulsa

Tonight’s game has been postponed due to wet field conditions. It will be made up as a doubleheader on Saturday.



The two teams will now open their series at 7:05 PM Wednesday evening with pitchers Gus and Louie Varland expected to square off on the mound. — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) May 4, 2022

Brothers Louie and Gus Varland were set to start on the mound against each other tonight for the @WindSurgeICT and @TulsaDrillers. The game got called so the guys decided to get a little side work in together on the field as their family watched. Just like the backyard @MiLB pic.twitter.com/Lb0vRPv5y9 — Sully Engels (@sullyengels) May 4, 2022

High-A Great Lakes

Today's game has been postponed. Thursday's game will now be a 7-inning double header, beginning at 5pm with gates opening at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/XQwz0bHR8B — Great Lakes Loons (@greatlakesloons) May 3, 2022

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

A back and forth game came down to an error in the final inning to bring the deciding run across. After Cartaya reached base for the third time on the night with a two-out walk in the top of ninth, Damon Keith hit what would have been a game-ending fly out to right field.

Lake Elsinore right fielder Justin Farmer couldn’t make the play and as the ball bounced off Farmer’s glove, Cartaya came around to score the go-ahead run to give the Quakes a 5-4 victory.

Both clubs received four scoreless out of their starter and Lake Elsinore didn’t even get a hit until the broke the tie with three in the fifth. Rancho starter Ben Casparius allowed just two walks and struck out five in his four innings of work. The 23-year-old has now gone a combined seven scoreless in the last two starts while only giving up one hit.

Starting with Cartaya’s fifth homer of the season, the Quakes came right back with three of their own in the top of the sixth and would have to tie it again in the seventh when each team scored a run.

— of note: Keith was 2-for-5 on the night for the Quakes and now has eight multi-hit performances this season.

Transactions

Double-A: Tulsa placed catcher Carson Taylor on the 7-day injured list, activated catcher Chris Betts and released catcher Zack Plunkett.

