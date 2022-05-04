Is the Dodgers’ pitching actually better than its lineup? Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times says that might be the case.

Of their starters, only Walker Buehler has an ERA higher than 3.00, and the bullpen has only blown one late-inning lead. According to Baseball Savant, Dodgers pitchers have the lowest rates of hard hit balls and exit velocity in the league.

And the bullpen? Manager Dave Roberts calls it the deepest one he’s had as the Dodgers’ skipper. Alex Vesia, Phil Bickford, and Brusdar Graterol are all posting low ERAs this season, while Craig Kimbrel has converted all of his save opportunities.

“Top to bottom, we have a lot of good arms,” Roberts said.

As for Clayton Kershaw, who’s been limited in his starts so far, he expects to pitch without restrictions beginning this month.

“For now, with the build-up the way it was, it was the right decision,” he said.

