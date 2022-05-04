Dodgers vs. Giants Game II chat

The Dodgers try for a mini-sweep of the Giants on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, with Tony Gonsolin on the mound against old friend Alex Wood.

The last time those two pitchers appeared in the same game was Game 6 of the 2020 World Series.

Mike Yastrzemski was activated from the COVID injured list and starts in center field for the Giants on Wednesday. Joc Pederson, who struck out as a pinch-hitter on Tuesday, leads off as San Francisco’s designated hitter tonight, his first start in a week.

The Giants optioned Luke Williams to Triple-A Sacramento.

Old friend Darien Núñez, who was claimed off waivers from the Dodgers then released by the Giants last week, has signed a minor league deal with the Giants, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. Núñez is out for the rest of this season after Tommy John surgery.

Dodgers-Giants lineups Pos Giants Pos Dodgers Pos Giants Pos Dodgers DH Pederson (L) RF Betts 1B Flores 1B Freeman (L) LF Ruf SS Turner SS Crawford (L) C Smith 2B Estrada 3B Muncy (L) CF Yastrzemski (L) DH Turner 3B Padlo CF Bellinger (L) RF González (L) LF Taylor C Bart 2B Lux (L)

Game info